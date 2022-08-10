Anupama fame Madalsa Sharma is dressing up for someone Special; is it Sudhanshu Pandey?

Tellychakkar is back with another bts update straight from the sets of Anupamaa. The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 16:56
Anupama fame Madalsa Sharma is dressing up for someone Special; is it Sudhanshu Pandey?

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focused on Anuj and Anupama’s patch up after a tough phase in their relationship. Anupama took a unique route to get Anuj to forgive her. On the other hand, problems don’t seem to end in the Shah family.

Also Read:Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: A legal battle ahead for Anuj and Anupama over Anu’s custody?

Anupamaa has become a pathbreaking show with a strong protagonist like Anupama. The viewers await every episode eagerly and follow the gripping storyline.

The audience likes to keep up with the little tidbits around their favorite show and celebrity and we like to deliver such news to our loyal readers and keep them updated!

Recently, we came across a bts post close to the sets!

We know that our very creative Vanya or Vanraj and Kavya, often get together to shoot some fun reels!

Now, we came across one of their fun videos together and we just had to share it with you!

The duo is looking very fitting in this video and Madalsa as usual stuns us with her beauty!

Check out the post here!

 

 

We are so happy that some of our favorite TV stars get along so well and enjoy their time together on set!

Don’t you agree?

What do you think of This dancing duo from Anupama?

Do let us know in the comments section below!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, We see that Anuj and Anupama are determined to not let Maya take away Anu but seeing Maya’s emotional situation, Anupama melts.

She gives Maya a chance to speak with Anu, infuriating Anuj. Anu somehow agrees to go with Maya but Anuj and Anupama can’t let this happen.

The twist in the tale is that Maya will reportedly start living with the Kapdias.

Also read: Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anu waits for Maya; Pakhi grows fond of the latter

 To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com

 

Anupamaa Anuj Anupama Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Vanraj Shah Kavya Kinjal Bapuji Baa StarPlus TellyChakkar Samar Mukku Choti Anu Madalsa Sharma TV news digital BTS
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 01/30/2023 - 16:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Gorgeous! Check out these stunning promotional outfits of Kriti Sanon for her upcoming film 'Shehzada'
MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon is one of the most important and talented actresses of B-town. With here acting, she has majorly...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Rudra and Imlie plan to throw Chini out of Atharva’s life
MUMBAI :Imlie is one of the top shows and is always doing well with the ratings. The show took a huge turn post the...
As Sony SAB’s "Wagle Ki Duniya" Approaches 2nd Anniversary, the Cast Reflects on Their Journey So Far
MUMBAI :Sony SAB launched Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey two years ago with an aim to entertain audiences...
Fahmaan Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi and many more who are working with Balaji Telefilms for the first time
MUMBAI : Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor set the company Balaji Telefilms Private Limited in August, 1994. The idea was...
Pratik Sehajpal recollects the special moment of Bigg Boss 15 as he clocks in one year after being announced as the first runner-up of the show
MUMBAI: Pratik Sehajpal was one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 15, and since day one, he made headlines...
Recent Stories
As Hrithik Roshan backs out of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, makers are now in talks with this South star
As Hrithik Roshan backs out of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayan, makers are now in talks with this South star

Latest Video

Related Stories
As Sony SAB’s "Wagle Ki Duniya" Approaches 2nd Anniversary, the Cast Reflects on Their Journey So Far
As Sony SAB’s "Wagle Ki Duniya" Approaches 2nd Anniversary, the Cast Reflects on Their Journey So Far
Fahmaan Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi and many more who are working with Balaji Telefilms for the first time
Fahmaan Khan, Tejasswi Prakash, Shivangi Joshi and many more who are working with Balaji Telefilms for the first time
Pratik Sehajpal recollects the special moment of Bigg Boss 15 as he clocks in one year after being announced as the first runner
Pratik Sehajpal recollects the special moment of Bigg Boss 15 as he clocks in one year after being announced as the first runner-up of the show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Alaya F and Karan Mehta will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Almost Pyaar
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Alaya F and Karan Mehta will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat
Is Dheeraj Dhoopar back on Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora announces Exit? Find out!
Is Dheeraj Dhoopar back on Kundali Bhagya after Shakti Arora announces Exit? Find out!
Exclusive! Shashi Sumeet Production’s Dhruv -Tara to replace Maddam Sir on SAB TV starting this Date!
Exclusive! Shashi Sumeet Production’s Dhruv -Tara to replace Maddam Sir on SAB TV starting this Date!