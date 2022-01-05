Anupama: Kya Baat Hai! Check out Anuj and Anupama’s romantic dance in this BTS video as the duo spreads the colour of love

MUMBAI: Anupama is one of the most loved serials on television and is number one on the TRP charts, as the storyline is gripping and real.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and good bonding among the co-stars, which is seen behind the scenes of the serial.

The audiences love the acting chops of Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, and Sudhanshu Pandey, as they make the scenes and characters look real.

The star cast of the serial often share videos and photos showing their camaraderie with each other.

As we have seen, the new entries in the show Gaurav and Aneri get along with the cast exceptionally well.

The audiences are loving the chemistry and story of Anuj and Anupama and they can’t wait for their love story to begin.

We came across a BTS video of Anupama and Anuj's romantic dance, which will make you want to see more of them.

Its clearly evident that Gaurav ( Anuj) and Rupali ( Anupama) off-sets get along with each other which can be seen in this BTS video.

Viewers are waiting for their love story to start as they look so good with each other and their chemistry is sizzling and cute.

