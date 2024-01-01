Anupama Solanki: 2023 was full of learning for me!

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 20:15
Solanki

MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki says that she loves keeping New Year resolutions as it’s a great way of forming good habits. She adds that the last year has taught her a lot.

“I believe in resolutions because it gives you motivation and purpose in your life. But it’s difficult to maintain your resolution. I feel resolutions are good for learning because every year if you make sure to follow your resolution even for 100 days, it becomes a habit,” she says.

She adds, “I learned a lot from last year. I understand people more deeply because in real life it’s difficult to handle people. 2023 was a superb year for me in terms of handling people. I understood who I should trust or who I should not trust because I used to trust every one and that was the biggest issue with me. The second thing that I learnt was how to handle your finances. Good investments are assets for long and bad investments are liabilities.”

As for showbiz, there has been a dramatic shift to OTT, she says, adding, “I feel people are not going to the theatre, and they are enjoying OTT more. This is an important lesson for Bollywood because for many years we have been watching outdated content. They are the same old love stories and useless action scenes. It is a lesson for those who are still stuck, and give priority to their own people. Bollywood should give chances to new writers, directors, actors, and casting directors; so people can see creative and new things. In 2022-2023, I barely remember any good Bollywood movies. If OTT will rise, new people will get a chance and our entertainment industry will rise.”

Talking about the next year, she says, “In my bucket list in 2024, there are many web series and good production TV shows as well as a music album. In 2024, I am going to be super busy because I am frequently getting good offers. My confidence is higher now as compared to the previous years. 2023 was a great learning year of my life in terms of my career, finances, and Relationships. I feel 2024 will create more learning and better career growth.”

Anupama Solanki Ye Hai Mohabbatein Kumkum Bhagya Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi Kundali Bhagya Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/01/2024 - 20:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Somy Ali Talks on New Year plans: It’s my busiest time with the cops, victims and the FBI
MUMBAI: Somy Ali, who runs a US-based NGO called No More Tears and works to rehabilitate the victims of domestic...
Must Read! Geetanjali Mishra's New Year Resolution: Prioritizing Quality Family Time"
MUMBAI: As the curtains draw on a successful year portraying Rajesh Singh in the popular television show 'Happu Ki...
Anupama Solanki: 2023 was full of learning for me!
MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki says that she loves keeping New Year resolutions as it’s a great way of forming good...
Wow! From 'Animal' to 'Pathaan': Surprising Hits of 2023 - Top 10 Highest-Grossing Films
MUMBAI: In a cinematic landscape where storytelling takes precedence, 2023 unfolded as a remarkable year, proving that...
Sumbul Touqeer’s YouTube Show 'Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon' Earns Cheers for Touching Stories and Bringing People Together
MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer who is currently seen in Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon on Sony TV has a special YouTube show called...
Wow! Trishala Dutt's Astonishing Weight Loss Journey: From Fat to Fit, Inspiring Many Along the Way
MUMBAI: Trishala Dutt, the eldest daughter of veteran actor Sanjay Dutt and his first wife, Richa Sharma, has become a...
Recent Stories
Somy
Somy Ali Talks on New Year plans: It’s my busiest time with the cops, victims and the FBI
Latest Video
Related Stories
Geetanjali
Must Read! Geetanjali Mishra's New Year Resolution: Prioritizing Quality Family Time"
Sumbul
Sumbul Touqeer’s YouTube Show 'Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon' Earns Cheers for Touching Stories and Bringing People Together
Charrul
Charrul Malik: New Year resolutions don’t always work
Shivangi
Shivangi Verma: It’s important to invest time in a relationship
Lokit
Lokit Phulwani talks about his new year resolution
Aadesh
Aadesh Chaudhary talks about his new year resolutions