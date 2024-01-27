Anupama Solanki: Abhishek Kumar is absolutely real in Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: While many things have been said about actor Abhishek Kumar, some even claiming that the actor is not real in Bigg Boss, actress Anupama Solanki begs to differ. The actress has worked with Abhishek and says that he is as real as it gets.

“I am proud to say that Abhishek is a big part of Bigg Boss and the biggest thing is that he deserves that fame. He is a self-made man. I must say Abhishek Kumar is one the most genuine people in the Bigg Boss house. Whatever he is doing, he is real,” she says.

She adds, “When he was in Chandigarh, we did a reality show together. It was our initial days in the industry and we were both freshers. I met him for the first time in that reality show. Then, we came to Mumbai and started making TikTok videos and became popular. I was involved in TV shows at that time.”



Ask her if she wants to do Bigg Boss too, and she says, “I will do Bigg Boss for sure if I get the opportunity because you become a star overnight. People never get that kind of fame their whole lives, the kind that Bigg Boss gives you. Of course, I know that your life has become hell in the Bigg Boss house. There is lots of mental torture and depression you have to face and there is a chance also that your career will finish. But I have belief in myself and I know that this show is perfect for me because whatever I am, I am 100% real not fake and the audience doesn’t like fake people.”