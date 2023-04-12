Anupama Solanki: Dating multiple people is like an addiction

Anupama

MUMBAI: Post Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s appearance in Koffee with Karan, many questions have risen about Deepika dating other men, including Ranveer Singh, before they committed to each other. Actress Anupama Solanki says that this gives a wrong message to the youth.
 
“Every girl has their own life to choose what is right and what is wrong. I feel dating with lots of people is extremely ridiculous. I have seen lots of people who are dating multiple people and later, end up spoiling their lives. But, I feel, just for the sake of serotonin you are cheating on your partner or dating multiple people. You are training your mind in the wrong direction. This is also a kind of addiction, like people have with drugs or alcohol,” she says.

She adds, “You are confused as a teenager because you don’t know what dating is? What is having a crush on someone? What is the difference between love, attraction and affection? Deepika Padukone was an adult that time when she was dating multiple people. I don’t like this thing. I have always been a huge fan of Deepika Padukone but after this statement it’s like giving the wrong direction to youth.”
 
Ask her how she decides who is the perfect partner for her, and she says, “There are no parameters for perfect partners and nobody taught in school/college how to choose a soulmate. You cannot love someone who checks out your parameters all the time. But I feel you should not go into a relationship blindly. I have only one condition with my life partner and that is loyalty.”

Anupama Solanki: Dating multiple people is like an addiction
