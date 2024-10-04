Anupama Solanki: If your health goes, everything goes with it

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 00:45
Anupama

MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki who is part of the show Kuch Reet Jagat ki Aisi Hai, says that health is very important and one needs to focus on it. She says that if your health worsens, then nothing else will also work for you.

“Health is a very serious subject and everyone should focus on his/her health. As we all know, if your health goes, everything goes with it. If you have a lot of money and your health is not good then everything is useless on this earth so I am very serious about my health,” she says.

She states, "I firmly believe in avoiding packaged food, as anything with an expiry date is essentially poison. Packaged food originated during World War II for soldiers, so I steer clear of spicy, flavored snacks. In Indian culture, it's common to indulge in sweets after meals, but they aren't necessarily healthy. I prefer homemade dishes like Aloo Paratha, Dosa, and Poha."
 
Ask her what she would like to suggest to others, and she says, “My three suggestions for good health would be to ⁠stop eating outside food, eat before 8 pm and if you are not hungry don’t eat. Also, don’t eat packed and processed food.”


 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/10/2024 - 00:45

