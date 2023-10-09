Anupama Solanki shares how Jamtara helped her escape fraud

MUMBAI: Actress Anupama Solanki says that the Netflix series Jamtara which talks about financial frauds, actually helped her in real life too. She says that the series was very valuable for her.

“I love the Netflix series Jamatra because it portrays a group of uneducated individuals perpetrating scams on educated urban dwellers. The show teaches several lessons that can be valuable,” she says.

She adds, “Firstly, it highlights that fraudsters often possess a level of cunning intelligence, necessitating that one must be even more astute to outsmart them. An instance from my personal experience during the COVID-19 lockdown exemplifies this. I sold a cupboard on OLX to free up space in my room, and a potential buyer quickly showed interest. He claimed to be an army officer who had recently moved to Mumbai and urgently required the furniture, he conversed maturely and made an immediate offer without haggling. Initially, I was elated, though a hint of suspicion lingered. He even sent me a token payment of 1 rupee via Google Pay, further bolstering my trust.”

But things started to look strange soon, she says. “However, his narrative soon turned toward government-issued barcodes for official transactions. Although my faith in him persisted due to his army officer status, a nagging intuition questioned the story's authenticity. The absence of negotiations followed by the sudden introduction of barcodes seemed unusual. Guided by my gut feeling, I resorted to a different account with no funds. This decision, driven by caution, eventually safeguarded my hard-earned money from potential fraud.”

She adds, “This is precisely why I appreciate Jamatra on Netflix. Its portrayal of such schemes serves as a reminder for all to be vigilant against scams. While I do admire the show's content, I believe that such informative series should also be available on YouTube, ensuring a wider reach and helping people protect their finances.”

Talking about what she wants to watch next, she says, “Currently, I am eagerly anticipating the release of a series centred around the Burari deaths case, as the intricacies of the strange story hold my interest. I hope the creators have undertaken thorough research to present an accurate and compelling narrative.”