Anupama : Wow! Anagha Bhosale aka Nandini does the RRR movie challenge and she nails the dance

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

Along with Rupali and Gaurav’s pair, the audience also loves watching Samar and Nandini’s love story as it is a modern story though currently on the show it's going through a rough patch.

Anagha as Nandini is also loved by the audience and her character has become a household name.

The actress has a massive fan following and the fans shower a lot of love and support on her.

Anagha is quite active on social media accounts and she keeps sharing videos and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

S. S. Rajamouli's upcoming movie RRR famous “ Naatu Koothu” hook step has become a trend on social media where everyone is seen dancing to the hook step of N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan.

The latest to join this trend is Anagha, in the video one can see how she is doing the step and how well she does it.

She is seen dancing in full forms and josh is enjoying no wonder the challenge and the video came out so well as the dance is not an easy one.

