'Anupamaa', 'Aai Kuthe Kay Karte' record highest ever TRPs

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi must be a happy man now. The ace producer, who turned a year older Thursday, is not just celebrating because it's his birthday, but also because two of his popular shows recorded the highest ever TRPs on Thursday. Both "Anupamaa" (Star Plus) and "Aai Kuthe Kay Karte" (Star Pravah) have been ruling the TRP charts and as per the data, they got the TRP of 3.8 and 6, respectively.

"Aai Kuthe Kay Karte" marked his debut in the Marathi TV industry. The show, which is inspired by Bengali TV show "Sreemoyee", has been the number one show amongst all the Marathi channels. And "Anupamaa", which was supposed to launch in March 2020, finally went live in July, and has been do extremely well amongst all the Hindi GECs.

The shows focus on the daily struggles of a homemaker who forgets herself while taking care of her family, and even when sometimes they go through an identity crisis, they never stop. In a way, Rajan Shahi has mirrored the society with his shows and projected the issues that women face even in the comforts of their home, and how they deal with it.