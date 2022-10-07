'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta talks about his passion for basketball

Actor Adhik Mehta, now seen in TV show 'Anupamaa', reveals that he's a keen sportsman and has played basketball ever since he was in school.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 12:00
'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta talks about his passion for basketball

MUMBAI: Actor Adhik Mehta, now seen in TV show 'Anupamaa', reveals that he's a keen sportsman and has played basketball ever since he was in school.

He says: "Even though one can quickly acquire the basic skills to play basketball, becoming a truly skilled player takes a lot of exercise and dedication. Even today whenever I'm free or struggling with something, I play the sport to feel relaxed and fresh.

"I got encouraged to the sport since my school days, I have played for my school at different levels. Having the right motivation is a key ingredient to continuously keep improving our basketball skills, and my team helped me."

Adhik, who has also been featured in shows like 'Choti Sarrdaarni' and 'Bepanah Pyaar', discussed the positive benefits of the sport.

He said: "Playing basketball helps to improve motor coordination, flexibility, and endurance. It also encourages speed, agility, and strength. These skills are shown to have a positive effect on promoting a healthy body weight and encouraging more physical activity, which can enhance cardiorespiratory fitness and self-esteem. The sport also develops self-confidence."

Source: INS

 


 

Television Adhik Mehta Anupamaa sportsman basketball Star Plus Hotstar Tellychakkar 
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 07/10/2022 - 12:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Fitness First: Kajal Pisal says she loves her exercise routine
MUMBAI: 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress Kajal Pisal enjoys making exercise a fun activity rather than a boring task....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Cunning! Pakhi continues her petty tricks, Sai once again beats her at her own game
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Sanjay Dutt: 'Shuddh Singh' is funny and dangerous at the same time
Mumbai:  Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt who is to appear as an interesting character in the upcoming Ranbir Kapoor-starrer...
Kundali Bhagya: Whoa! Rishabh and Karan get into a tiff at the party
Mumbai: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is...
'Anupamaa' actor Adhik Mehta talks about his passion for basketball
MUMBAI: Actor Adhik Mehta, now seen in TV show 'Anupamaa', reveals that he's a keen sportsman and has played basketball...
Parineetii: OMG! Parineet’s life in danger, Rajeev is terrified for her
Mumbai: Colors' new show ‘Parineetii’ is doing well. The audience has given it a thumbs-up. The show stars Ankur Verma...
Recent Stories
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt: 'Shuddh Singh' is funny and dangerous at the same time
Latest Video