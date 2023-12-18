Anupamaa actor Kunwar Amar: Age is just a number and it’s kind of a blessing to understand that

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 09:00
Kunwar

MUMBAI: Age is just a number as it’s not how old you are but how good you are that matters the most. Kunwar Amar shares that each birthday means more opportunity to learn.

“So until I was 30’ I thought turning 30’is a very big thing and it kind of make your life a bit complicated but now as I have crossed that age I can absolutely say that age is just a number and it’s kind of blessing to understand that, you are always going to be as young as you feel from within, nothing changes that fact. As you grow you see the real side of life you become more Real and understand that life is not only about party and money and other materialistic things,

It’s much more than that, you become more spiritual and learn to have gratitude, so you personally can tell you with all my experience that age is just a number and no one should worry about getting old,” he says. On being asked about being part of the hit show Anupama he says, "It has added to my career graph. The feedback has been superb".

The generation gap among the generations has increased. “About the generation gap, yes it has changed but a big reason behind it is that people are less interested in marriages. Also they don’t want kids for a long time after marriage, I didn’t see if it’s right and wrong but they’re definitely a change, I am 34 and love my life and career” he ends.
 

Anupamaa Kunwar Amar Dil Dosti Dance Naamkarann Dance India Dance lips don't lie TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 12/18/2023 - 09:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Shocking! Matthew Perry turned "angry and mean” days before his death; Nicotine lollipops and Ketamine linked to changes in his behavior
MUMBAI: A female friend of the late actor Mathew Perry claimed that because he had been receiving testosterone shots,...
Shocking! Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's Brother-in-law’s car meets an accident in Mumbai, Although the actor wasn’t inside it; Reports!
MUMBAI: Despite not being in the car at the time, actor Aayush Sharma's car was recently involved in an accident in...
Spoiler Alert! Barsatein's Rain Romance: Reyansh and Aaradhna's Love to Bloom Amidst the Downpour!
MUMBAI: Brace yourselves for an enchanting twist in Balaji Telefilms' Sony TV serial Barsatein – Mausam Pyaar Ka, as...
Fascinating! Dunki: Shah Rukh Khan's film gets 5:55 Am at Mumbai's Gaiety Cinema on its first day of release; Details inside!
MUMBAI: Dunki, starring Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Shah Rukh Khan, is scheduled to premiere on big screens on...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Drama Unfolds: Armaan's Heartfelt Search for Abhira Leaves Ruhi Stunned!
MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (YRKKH) takes an intense turn as Armaan, played by Shehzada Dhami, makes...
Spoiler Alert! Barsatein Thriller Unfolds: Aaradhna Confronts Ghostly Apparitions, Seeks Help from Psychiatrist!
MUMBAI: Sony TV's Barsatein takes a mysterious turn as Aaradhna, played by Shivangi Joshi, grapples with unsettling...
Recent Stories
Aayush Sharma
Shocking! Aayush Sharma, Salman Khan's Brother-in-law’s car meets an accident in Mumbai, Although the actor wasn’t inside it; Reports!
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sheezan
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 contestant Sheezan Khan makes a comeback with Chand Jalne Laga!
Rishikesh
Rishikesh Ingley on being part of Honeymoon Suite 911: I knew this was something different
Ali
Actor Ali Asgar extends support to Rinku Dhawan!
Chinmayee
EXCLUSIVE! Wagle Ki Duniya fame Chinmayee Salvi on her career plans: Acting is something I really feel passionate about but yes I would love to pursue my dancing simultaneously
Arjit
Exclusive! Arjit Taneja is a thorough professional and very motivated: Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye actor Ashish Kaul
Ayesha
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Must Read! Know more about Ayesha Khan the wild card entry who put allegations on Munawar Faruqui