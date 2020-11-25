Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey DISAPPOINTED over lack of protocol at an award function amidst the pandemic

MUMBAI: Actor Sudhandhu Pandey, who plays the lead role in TV’s popular and top-rated show Anupamaa, has expressed his displeasure on being no protocol or rules being adhered at an award function, held yesterday, amidst the pandemic.

Though, the actor is quite elated on winning an award for the category of Dynamic Actor for 2020 but was upset with rules being followed.

Sudhanshu along with his co-star Rupali Ganguly were seen giving interviews to the media present at the red carpet. During the interaction, Sudhanshu mentioned about being upset that in spite of the pandemic nobody in the auditorium was wearing a mask and lacked sanitization.

He also spoke at one side where the government is taking all the precaution and are thinking to have lockdown again with the fear of a third wave, people need to be responsible enough. He requested to take the pandemic seriously and adhere to all the rules.

