Anupamaa actress Ashlesha Sawant reveals she is not married to her Kyuki Saas Bhi Bahu Thi co-actor Sandeep Baswana, confirm their live-in relationship

Ashlesha is currently a part of the popular Star Plus show Anupamaa. She portrays the role of Barkha and is loved for her performance. The fans love it when the actors share glimpses from their life as they like to see their favorite celebs off-screen and like to know what they are up to.
Ashlesha Sawant

MUMBAI :Ashlesha Sawant is a popular name in the television industry. She has been a part of the industry for two decades now, and has been a part of various popular shows. She has played Meera in Kumkum Bhagya, Preeti Sameer Deshpande in Star Plus's soap opera Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Tara in Saat Phere: Saloni Ka Safar.

She is currently a part of the popular Star Plus show Anupamaa. She portrays the role of Barkha and is loved for her performance.

Ashlesha is quite active on her social media. She recently took to her social media profile to reveal about her relationship with Sandeep Baswana.

Ashlesha has written a beautiful note about how the relationship is going even though they are not married and how much she loves her partner Sandeep Baswana, while wishing him a happy birthday.

In the caption of the post she writes, “Someone asked me the other day, You guys are not married, what does that mean?
I didn’t know how to explain this love I feel for you @baswanasandeep.
In my entire life I have never met anyone like you.
People love someone for what they do, but you are the only one I know who is loved for who you are.
You are such a magnificent, magical being.
When I see the world crumbling under material and superficial existence and I come home and see you meditating, laughing and manifesting through your being it’s the most Divine thing.
You have held my gaze,heart,soul non stop every second of my beating heart.
My Gladiator you are the Schindler to my list of a love filled life.Sometimes just looking at your gorgeous face and the devils advocate smile I know You are the Godfather of this mystic garden that’s overflowing with love and only love. The grandeur of this life is only in the being.My love Where do I begin
To tell the story of how great a love can be
The sweet love story that is older than the sea
The simple truth about the love you bring to me
Where do I start?
HAPPY BIRTHDAY YOU HEAVENLY BEING @baswanasandeep”

