Anupamaa actress Madalsa Chakraborty posts video of travelling virtually; WATCH

MUMBAI: Madalsa M Chakraborty, who is garnering appreciations for her performance in Anupamaa, recently shared a video on social media of her transitioning through various tourist destinations.

The actress also penned down an interesting caption to accompany the post. She shared with her fans and followers how much she misses travelling. She posted a video in which she is transitioning through some of the popular tourist places. While she stops at each place, she also has added the current weather condition of the place.

For example, when she is in India, the temperature here is 35 degrees and she gives the expression of melting in the heat. Then as she reaches Antarctica, she starts freezing as the temperature there is -51 degrees. In the caption, she said that if only travelling was a click away. The popular meme track of Taylor Swift's song Trouble plays in the background.

The video garnered over 8K likes within a few hours of uploading. Her fans and followers were quick to react to the post as well. Many have used the laughter emojis and heart emojis to express their admiration.

On the work front, Madalsa M Chakraborty is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ serial Anupamaa. She has also acted in films like Pathayeram Kodi, Paisa Ho Paisa, and Mem Vayasuku Vacham to name a few.

