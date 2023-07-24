Anupamaa actress Madalsa Sharma on her bond with husband Mimoh Chakraborty: I admire him in all respects and he reciprocates it too

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 07/24/2023 - 01:30
Madalsa Sharma

MUMBAI: Madalsa Sharma and Mimoh Chakraborty celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on July 10. The celebrity couple kept it very quiet, simple yet elegant.

“We had a candlelight dinner in a cosy ambience,” the Anupamaa actor says adding, “Every year is a new experience for us. And every time we felt this was fresh and cosiest (smiles).”

On how they have grown individually and also as a couple during these years of togetherness, Madalsa explains her thoughts in a nice philosophical way.

“Life is a process. It takes its own course. A couple learns a few things and teaches a few others to one another. Compatibility is the result of the chemistry between two individuals. There are no advantages or disadvantages when you love each other,” she adds.

About the role that communication plays in sustaining a healthy and fulfilling relationship and what all she admires in Mimoh, the actor says, “Quality of communication comes with wisdom and caring for each other. I feel our best communication has been unsaid, as far as gifts and gestures for this special day are concerned. Also, I admire him in all respects and he reciprocates it too. That’s the beauty of this relationship.”

So, what advice would you give to new age couples as there are many broken marriages around us? “Love and care for each other. That is the base of every relationship in this world,” she signs off.

