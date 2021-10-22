Anupamaa actress Stuti Zakarde, Hannish Chopra & Hannah Chaudhary to enter Colors’ Choti Sarrdaarni

MUMBAI: Colors’ show Choti Sarrdaarni which is quite popular amongst masses will soon witness the entry of new child artists.

According to our sources, child actress Stuti Zakarde, who is currently part of TV’s popular show Anupamaa, actor Hannish Chopra, who has earlier been part of Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Hannah Chaudhary, who is known for her stint in Aap Ke Aa Jane Se, has been roped in for the show.

We hear that makers are coming up with a new track wherein these kids will be shown living in an orphanage. The kids will be mistreated and left starving by the Child caregiver. The kids will then decide to seek help and reveal the caregiver's intention in front of people.

Choti Sarrdaarni is produced by Rajesh Ram Singh and Pradeep Kumar under their banner Cockcrow & Shaika Entertainment. The show took a 20-years leap. Avinash left the show, while her character Meher passed away in Choti Sarrdaarni. Nimrit is playing the role of Seher opposite Mahir Pandhi. Choti Sarrdaarni also stars Vibha Chibber, Varun Toorkey, Apara Mehta, Achherr Bhaardwaj, Neha Rana, Prince Rochlani, Heena Soni and others in key roles.

