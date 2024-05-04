Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly celebrates her birthday in Goa with family; Shares the joyous moments of the perfect holiday

MUMBAI : Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly is celebrating her birthday today. She is loved and regarded as one of the top actresses on Television. Her Anupamaa's character played by Rupali made everyone fall in love. Her performance has been outstanding.

Ever since its debut in 2020, Anupamaa has maintained its position as the highest-rated television show. Rupali has been working nonstop, but she took a vacation for her birthday and traveled to Goa with her husband Ashwin Verma, and their family.

Yesterday, Rupali shared a special birthday post. She released photos of herself wearing a stunning saree and talked about her incredible year. She expressed gratitude to her family, Anupamaa team, and fans. She talked about how the year had been full of blessings and also thought back on the people she had lost.

A day earlier, Rupali had left for Goa. She shared photos from her trip to Goa with her son Rudransh and hubby Ashwim Verma.

After their trip to Goa, Rupali shared a cute selfie with her son Rudransh. Together, they are a very cute pair. Rupali also posted a quick photo of herself having fun in Goa. She uploaded photos of the delicious meals she is eating in Goa as well as a peek into her opulent apartment.

A video of Rupali's mother traveling to Goa by herself was also released. She disclosed that her mother had made her first solo trip to Goa.

Additionally, Rupali Ganguly revealed that her brother Vijay Ganguly surprised her by traveling to Goa and taking a holiday.We are eager for Rupali to post more photos because we can tell she is having a great time in Goa. Happy birthday, Anupamaa, aka Rupali Ganguly!

