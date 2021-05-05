Anupamaa and Vanraj turn Rani Mukherjee and Aamir Khan but there's a twist

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has been breaking several records since the first episode. The show is getting interesting with every passing day as the story progresses.

What's more amazing is the off-screen camaraderie of the star cast. Each and every star of the show has treated the fans with some fun BTS masti from the set.

The cast of the show is currently shooting out of station because of the sudden lockdown in Mumbai, Maharashtra because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

While shooting at the beautiful location, the cast is also having a ball of a time together. Actress Rupali Ganguly posted a fun behind the scene video from the sets wherein Anupamaa and Vanraj (Sudhanshu Pandey) have turned into Rani Mukherjee and Aamir Khan from yesteryears popular movie Ghulam as they re-created the iconic song ‘Aye Kya bolti tu’.

The twist is that the lovely Anupamaa aka Rupali is seen mouthing the lines of Aamir Khan while the rough and tough Vanraj lip-syncs to Rani’s part of the song. The video is cute and hilarious, both.

Have a look at the video:

Aren’t AnuRaj the cutest?

