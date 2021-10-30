'Anupamaa': Anupamaa leaves home, Vanraj and Baa are shocked 

MUMBAI: And finally Anupamaa of Rajan and Deepa Shahi's "Anupamaa" did the unthinkable. After tolerating the accusations from Baa, Vanraj, Kavya and Paritosh, Anupamaa decided to leave the Shah abode to protect her self-respect.

Babuji heard the taunts and blame that Baa, Kavya and Vanraj had put Anupamaa through and supported her in her decision of leaving the house. He even said that if someone tries to raise a finger at her, she should break them. When Baa interferred and said that he doesn't know the whole truth, he said he knows them and what they are capable of saying.

Babuji, Samar, Pakhi, Mama ji and Nandini supported Anupamaa and said "aage badh". In fact, Samar too decided to leave the house with Anupamaa.

Anupamaa took Babuji and Baa's blessings and left the home. While on the way, she asked Samar to leave her alone for sometime. In the meantime, Anuj calls Samar and is shocked to know what happened with Anupamaa. He rushes to be by her side.

In the upcoming episode we will see that Anupamaa reaches her mother's home and she is welcomed with an open heart. In the Shah abode, Vanraj tells Kavya that he doesn't want to hear Anupamaa's name ever again. To know what happens next, keep watching "Anupamaa".

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, "Anupamaa" features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.