Anupamaa: AWW! Rupali Ganguly shares a throwback picture with Gaurav Khanna; missing THIS show

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one such show which has been on the top ever since it began. It has been winning hearts over and over again. The storyline has always succeeded to keep the audience hooked.

Ever since Anuj and Anupamaa got married, there has been a lot of drama in the show. The two are restricted by their respective family responsibilities. Problems just don't seem to end for Anupama and Anuj. She is constantly juggling between the Kapadia and the Shah family.

Recently, the plot has been about Toshu cheating on Kinjal and how she has been dealing with it. In the most recent episode, Toshu apologizes and asks for another chance. Kinajl decides to give him one chance for their daughter’s sake. Toshu also decides to go for anger management sessions.

While it is all tense on-screen, off-screen its all fun and laughter. Rupali Ganguly recently took to Instagram and shared a glimpse with co-star Gaurav Khanna. The glimpse is from one of their shoots of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar. Rupali says how she misses the show. The finale episode recently aired and the cast got all emotional during it.

Rupali wrote, “MaanDay morning Blues anyone? Miss this show so much . Sending out love love and loads of love to you all”.

Check it out here:

The show Ravivaar with Star Parivaar was a show where all the cast members came together and faced challenges against each other. The duo of Anupama and Anuj is immensely loved on the screen and their chemistry is winning hearts of everyone.






