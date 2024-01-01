Anupamaa: Exclusive! Dishi Duggal to join the cast of Anupama?

With Rupali Ganguly leading the show and Gaurav Khanna portraying the role of her husband Anuj, the series has taken a gripping turn with a five-year leap, placing Anupama in the challenging landscape of the USA.
Sapna

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Anupamaa has unquestionably become the reigning queen on our television screens. With Rupali Ganguly leading the show and Gaurav Khanna portraying the role of her husband Anuj, the series has taken a gripping turn with a five-year leap, placing Anupama in the challenging landscape of the USA.

The narrative will become more exciting with Dishi Duggal's introduction. She is an Indian voice actor who contributed additional voices to the Hindi dub of Resident Evil for Sound & Vision India.

Dishi Duggal, who rose to fame with her notable characters in Colors’ Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Ishqbaaz - Pyaar Ki Ek Dhinchaak Kahani, is multi-talented.

Fans are left wondering about Anupama's journey in the USA. With Anupamaa maintaining its stronghold on the TV ratings, the anticipation for the upcoming developments is higher than ever.

Stay tuned as Anupamaa's world welcomes a fresh face, promising viewers more drama, emotion, and unexpected twists.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more entertainment updates.

