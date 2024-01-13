Anupamaa: Exclusive! Vaqaur Shaikh replaces Rituraj Singh in the show

We recently witnessed how Anuj and Anupama had a massive showdown post which they decided to live separately. While Anupama becomes a chef at a restaurant Anuj becomes a business tycoon. We also reported that Anuj's doppelganger will soon be seen in the USA looking dapper riding a bike.
Vaqaur Shaikh replaces Rituraj Singh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment. Star Plus show Anupama is one of the most loud shows on television. The show stars Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles of Anupama and Anuj.

Earlier, we reported that veteran actor and popular face of television, Rituraj Singh will soon enter Anupamaa. Rituraj is known for his stint in Banegi Apni Baat, Hitler Didi, Jyoti, and a plethora of other television projects.

As per reports, Rituraj will be replaced by Vaqaur Shaikh. He will be portraying a significant role in the show.

In addition to his roles in Pradhanmantri and Justujoo serials, he rose to fame with his portrayal of Rashid Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai. Vaquar also acted in two digital films, Koyi Gawah Nahin and Manzar, and in Akbar Khan's Taj Mahal: An Eternal Love Story in 2005, where he played the part of Dara Shikoh. He currently be seen as the main antagonist Nanku Singh on Colors TV's new show Vidya.

Fans are left wondering about Anupama's journey in the USA. With Anupamaa maintaining its stronghold on the TV ratings, the anticipation for the upcoming developments is higher than ever.

