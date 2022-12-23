Anupamaa fame Alma Hussain shares how things go after a fight in relationships, deets inside

MUMBAI : Alma Hussein is known for her work in TV serials like Dhadkan Zindaggi Kii as Dr. Sia Advani and Anupamaa as Sara Kapadia. The actress currently enjoys 137k followers on the platform and never fails to amaze them with her super stylish and fashionable outfits.

Alma exited the show Anupamaa due to less screen time given to her despite of the audience dearly wanting to see more of her character.

The actress stays active on her social media profiles where she posts a lot of entertaining things be it her moments from personal life or some funny reels.

Her fans don’t like to miss out on the latest updates and they love Alma Hussein not just for her acting but also for the beauty that she is.

This time Alma Hussein has posted a funny Reel about how things go in a romantic relationship after a fight.

Check out the Reel below:



Are you an Alma Hussein fan too?

