Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch REVEALS why Rupali Ganguly starrer show is mostly appreciated and loved

MUMBAI : Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, is the talk of the town. Since its premiere in 2020, the show has consistently topped the TRP ratings. Anupamaa is a highly popular show with a large fan base, and the actors are consistently recognized for their outstanding performances.

Aurra Bhatnagar, Chandni Bhagwanani, Aadhya Barot, Trishaan Shah, Kunawar Amarjeet Singh, Dishi Duggal, Parakh Madan, Madalsa Sharma, Sukirti Kandpal, Vaquar Shaikh, Sudhanshu Pandey, and others are also featured in Anupamaa. Alpana Buch plays Baa, also known as Leela Shah. She has been excellent, and a lot of Baa's lines have become well-known.

Alpana has finally spoken out over Anupamaa's five-year hiatus from the show. She told the popular news portal that this change created fresh opportunities for the narrative to delve into new avenues. According to her, the audience is responding to the leap with incredible enthusiasm.

She further spoke about Anupamaa connecting well with people of all ages. She shared that the show touches all the different facets of society and addresses problems of all ages, genders, and relations without being biased, and that's why the serial is accepted and appreciated by all.

She reveals that her favorite scene from Anupamaa would be when Leela gets to know about Vanraj's extra-marital affair with Kavya. That scene is her favorite because she got an opportunity to play a worried, angry mother, a non-biased mother-in-law, and obviously a rebellious woman together.

Alpana shared, "The team there is my extended family, and it is like my second home, so I always have that craving to be on the set and meet my lovely colleagues. Anupamaa is not just a serial for me, it's a source of happiness, and this happiness is the source of my daily motivation.”

Credit- Bollywood Life