Anupamaa: Fan-Fiction! Netizens are disappointed with Anuj granting bail in Toshu's case; say, "Highly disappointing track, didn't except this, it's annoying and predictable"

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, where Anupama has been arrested and is facing the laws and she finally comes to know that Toshu is the culprit and now she is in a dilemma how to deal with it and is out on bail.

Her only wish is to prove herself that she isn't a robber and to clear a name worldwide and for that she needs to put Toshu behind the bars.

As we did see, how Anupama catches Toshu red - handed and takes him to the police station for a confession and puts him behind the bars and to make him realise his mistake.

The fans liked this track and thought that they would get to see the struggles of a child in jail and how they would face the punishment after doing something so big.

But it seems like the makers had other plans as in the new promo of the show once they see that Toshu comes out as Anuj arranges for his bail and Anupama is shocked to know about it.

The fans are irritated and disappointed as this is not what they expected from the new track of the show and tell that the lesson that needed to be taught hasn't been taught.

Check out what the fans had to say about the upcoming track:

Shilpa Singh: When Toshu got arrested I thought the track would get interesting and he would pay for his deeds in the jail as the promo of that episode showed that, but now by seeing him getting a bail I don't like it anymore and I feel this shouldn't have been the message given.

Priya Gill: The upcoming track is really disappointing and what I thought it would be didn't come across. There was no use of giving him bail as he should have been in jail and that's when he would be punished but all in vain.

Kabir Rawat: The current track of Anupama is very disappointing as the track of Toshu being punished has completely changed and now soon he would be out on bail. The excitement that I had from the upcoming track is dying down now.

Sheena Rathod: Toshu getting bail has spoiled the excitement of the track. First, I don't understand why Anuj has to interfere and give bail to Toshu. This wasn't needed and this has disappointed me in the track.

Well, it seems like the audience aren't liking the track of Toshu being out in Jail as they want to see him paying his deeds in the jail.

