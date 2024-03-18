Anupamaa : Fan - Fiction! Netizens have mixed emotions of Anuj moving on with Shruti demand to see Anupama and Anuj's love story

These days the track of Anupama is very interesting as the fans are not that happy to see Anuj and Anupama separated and they want to see their love story.
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses on quite an interesting narrative, where Anupama has been arrested and is facing the laws and she finally comes to know that Toshu is the culprit and now she is in a dilemma how to deal with it.

But she makes up her mind to put him behind the bars and not to let him free as she wants this tag of a robber to leave her.

At the same time Anupama will be dealing with the separation with Anuj and she is happy for Anuj but somewhere there is a hope that things would have been okay as Anuj is going all out and doing things for her.

But in the recent episode we did see how Anuj agreed to marry Shruti for the happiness of Adhya as in any circumstances he can't stay away from her and hence he sacrifices his love for Anupama.

Shruti will come and give the wedding card also to Anupama and will invite her for the wedding and she will give her best wishes to them as she would be happy to see Anuj moved on in life.

But somewhere the fans want Anupama and Anuj to come back as they used to love their love story and they won't want him to get married to Shruti, the fans feel that the story should come back to their romantic track.

Whereas some think that it's fine to have a change and see something different as every Anuj and Anupama should fight for their love.

Check out what the fans had so say about Anuj marrying Shruti :

Naina Kapoor : I used to love the love story track of Anupama and Anuj but then suddenly the change had take me aback and when they again met in America I thought they would patch up but seems like Anuj has moved on with Shruti and this track I can't digest as I feel Anupama and Anuj should be together especially when they are grand kids around.

Tina Khanna : I feel the change brought in the show is fine as something new is happening with Anupama and Anuj where they need to fight for their love and I feel somewhere Anuj won't get married to Shruti as the serial is about Anupama and Anuj's love story.

Kabir Raut : I feel somewhere the makers should do something and bring Anupama and Anuj back as the foundation of the show is their love story I don't think me or the audience can accept the fact that Anuj will be getting married to Shruti. This track should be abolished.

Priya Singh:  Bring back Anupama and Anuj will be my line as their love story is so simple and pure and now Anuj is getting married to Shruti. honestly the track should be changed.

Shivangi Kaur : I feel something different is good, we have seen the romance now it's time to see the separation and am sure someday the makers of the show will bring them together so until them I am enjoying the current track, Anuj will marry Shruti and Anupama will Yashdeep its quite predictable.

Well, there is no doubt that the audience loved the chemistry between Anuj and Anuapma and were wanting to see their love story.

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

