Anupamaa is ruling our television screens. The fans have been trending the show online and expressing disappointment as Anuj and Anupama are to separate. 
Anupamaa fans left disheartened as Anuj and Anupama to separate; The show trends online; Check out reactions

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is ruling our television screens. The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and keep the audience hooked with its storyline. The performance of every character has been praised immensely and the chemistry between MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj is highly loved.

The show keeps on bringing new plots and this time as well they have not failed to bring something good forward.

The audience loves Anuj and Anupama together and they even keep trending online from time to time. The fans find them cute. They love how they respect and complement each other. 

People have always loved the two together ever since Anuj entered the plot and his character was shown to be so supportive of Anupama. People love how Anupama is getting everything she deserved with Anuj which she was deprived of earlier.

The netizens however lately have not been completely supportive of the track. However, the latest track shows them having a lot of problems. There have been speculations lately that Anuj and Anupama might separate. The fans have been left disheartened by the hint of this news.

Further, every couple is having issues and fighting. The fans are quite saddened by that too. Finally, Baa still trying to control Anupama, and Bapuji not saying anything is like the last nail in the coffin.

The fans have been trending the show online and expressing disappointment. The only positive thing currently is people liking Kavya who is giving the Shah family a reality check. The fans are also wishing for GK Kaka to return as they feel that he is the one who can help Anuj and Anupama right now.

 

Check out a few reactions regarding these:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


 

In the last 2 episodes Anuj, Kavya and Kinjal (to a certain extent) have vocalised their feelings - hurt, anger frustration etc. They have showed Shahs a mirror and have told the Shahs what they think of them...and that was much needed!
BUT

— Payal719 (@Payal7192) January 4, 2023

 

 

 

 


For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

