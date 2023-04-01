Anupamaa fans left disheartened as Anuj and Anupama to separate; The show trends online; Check out reactions 

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is ruling our television screens. The show has always managed to maintain the topmost position and keep the audience hooked with its storyline. The performance of every character has been praised immensely and the chemistry between MaAn aka Anupama and Anuj is highly loved.

The show keeps on bringing new plots and this time as well they have not failed to bring something good forward.

The audience loves Anuj and Anupama together and they even keep trending online from time to time. The fans find them cute. They love how they respect and complement each other.

People have always loved the two together ever since Anuj entered the plot and his character was shown to be so supportive of Anupama. People love how Anupama is getting everything she deserved with Anuj which she was deprived of earlier.

The netizens however lately have not been completely supportive of the track. However, the latest track shows them having a lot of problems. There have been speculations lately that Anuj and Anupama might separate. The fans have been left disheartened by the hint of this news.

Further, every couple is having issues and fighting. The fans are quite saddened by that too. Finally, Baa still trying to control Anupama, and Bapuji not saying anything is like the last nail in the coffin.

The fans have been trending the show online and expressing disappointment. The only positive thing currently is people liking Kavya who is giving the Shah family a reality check. The fans are also wishing for GK Kaka to return as they feel that he is the one who can help Anuj and Anupama right now.

Check out a few reactions regarding these:

Bhai Buddy @iamgauravkhanna there is a lot of wrong rumours doing the rounds please can you help to get rid of all the nonsense Bhai it is upsetting MAAN FD BHAI#AnujKapadia #GAURAVKHANNA#MAAN#Anupamaa #RUPALIGANGULI

LOVE YOU UNCONDITIONALLY BHAI — GK (@MAANLOVE_1993) January 4, 2023

Nhi bhen usne pyar kiya h to uski himmat kese hui apni beti ke bare me sochne ki

Usko Shahs ko bolo special pass Dena chahiye ghar hi kyu ate h mere office bhi akar meri bezzati kra kro

After all mene pyar kiya h#Anupamaa

Meri beti ko roj nicha dikhaya kro me kuch nhi bolunga — (@SweetestGirl022) January 4, 2023

This was high point that babuji acknowledged #AnujKapadia has been a beta which V couldn't be ..lowest was #Anupamaa been quite when he asked what baa did...zero progression for anu https://t.co/ZwFurU3oKi — Resh (@Resh_ln) January 4, 2023

Ek daal KHICHADI ne sab ki life ki khichdi nikal di #Anupamaa — (@Vishu200829032) January 4, 2023

When Bapuji asked #Anupamaa to tell what Baa said she kept quiet. Baa was also indicating her to keep quiet. Is her silence coz she is feeling overwhelmed with what happened today or is she still supporting Baa? I don't knw but I will not be able to bear Baa is my Maa jaap again. — (@rakheeharlalka) January 4, 2023

Ye kya horaha hai...

Baki couples had issues pehle se hi but MaAn ka itna stretch kyu.



World war hi suru kardiya hai angst ke naam par

Now just end this yar, it's getting irritating now bas karo...#Anupamaa #AnujKapadia #MaAn



Pc: @Niharika_Choti pic.twitter.com/yPxbFmgdhI — MaAn ki Sahara(@iamsaahara) January 4, 2023

What will u do if someone from your spouse family humiliates, physically n mentally assults takes advantage of ur goodness?? People change after marriage. It's not about gender. It's a normal thing. Here Anuj is trying to sheild himself, #Anupamaa n CA from pests called Shahs. https://t.co/w0210CSRM6 — Gayatri Sahu(@gayatri_situ) January 4, 2023

In all this chaos please please please bring back #AnujKapadia ki mummy our GK kaka!! Anuj needs him badly more #Anupamaa Only he can calm him down he is safe place!! Please bring kaka back!! — Thasneem(@ThasneemMS) January 4, 2023





#Anupamaa #MaAn #AnujKapadia

In the last 2 episodes Anuj, Kavya and Kinjal (to a certain extent) have vocalised their feelings - hurt, anger frustration etc. They have showed Shahs a mirror and have told the Shahs what they think of them...and that was much needed!

BUT

— Payal719 (@Payal7192) January 4, 2023

The confidence Baa has & the ctrl Baa believes she hs on #Anupamaa is mind boggling. Baa insulted AK in MaAn house yet when Bapuji asked Anu who is AK's wife, Baa in ishara was telling Anu to keep quiet. Look at the audacity. She knws/believes when it is abt choosing the well + — Namz (@MaAnShipper) January 4, 2023

Anupama needs to vent out all what she is bottling up, she is Emotionally Exhausted. There are lots of things in her heart she needs to say, just like when she caught V & K. Hopefully Devika will help her speak her out b4 she Mentally breakdown.#Anupamaa — Tee (@tellygists) January 4, 2023



