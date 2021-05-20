Anupamaa glows like a diva at Samar and Nandini's engagement ceremony; here's a glimpse

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa has become everyone's favourite within a few months of its release.

The amazing show has been constantly topping the TRP charts and hasn't seen any low point. The makers of Anupamaa are leaving no stone unturned to entertain the viewers with various twists and turns in the story.

Well, we had yesterday shared the first glimpse of Samar and Nandini's engagement where Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosale were decked up in bright pink outfits for their engagement track. Both looked stunning together. The diehard fans of Sanan are finally going to see their union for a lifetime on Anupamaa. Well, now, Rupali Ganguly who plays the role of Anupamaa has shared her look from the engagement track.

The to-be mother-in-law and the proud mother of her darling son Samar is glowing and the happiness is clearly evident on her face.

Rupali Ganguly stuns in a pink bordered embroidered saree with elegant jewellery pieces which gives her look a royal feel.

Anupamaa and Samar are extremely close to each other on the show and also in real life. Well, fans can't wait to see Samar and Nandini's track which is going to ensure lots of entertainment with a dash of drama.

