Anupamaa: Major Drama! Maya shocked over Anuj’s outburst, claims he can’t live without his Anupama

Anupama got her zeal for life back and teaches dance to young girls. Barkha and Maya plot to keep Anuj and Anupama away and Vanraj and Baa are also pleased with the situation as Anupama is away from Anuj.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 11:23
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families. The current track is telling the tale about how Anuj has left home and Maya doesn’t intend to let Anuj go. Anupama is devastated.

Also Read: Anupamaa: Shocking! Vanraj tries to assault Anupama; Kavya slaps him

The drama is about to intensify in one of your favorite shows. Anupama to face a new challenge.

We saw that Anuj left the Kapadia house and is staying with Maya and Choti Anu. He is very disturbed about how he behaved with Anupama and can’t fathom the thought of facing her.

Meanwhile, Anupama got her zeal for life back and teaches dance to young girls. Barkha and Maya plot to keep Anuj and Anupama away and Vanraj and Baa are also pleased with the situation as Anupama is away from Anuj.

All of this does not go unnoticed by Kavya. She is hurt and angry as Vanraj is more concerned about Anupama but knows that Anupama will never accept Vanraj back in her life and that Baa and Vanraj are conveniently making Anuj the villain.

She calls them out on their behaviour. As Kavya confronts Baa and Vanraj, the latter asks her to go back but she stands firm. Here, Bapuji is seen taking a stand for Kavya and stopping Vanraj.

Now in the upcoming track, we will see that Anuj lashes out claiming how much he misses Anupama and he can neither live nor die without Anupama. Pakhi is visiting him and she begs him to do something and soon, Anuj too crashes, thinking about Anupama.

This outburst, will leave Maya shell shocked and she will once again pay witness to the fact that Anuj will always love Anupama.

What do you think of this track?

What happens now?

Also read: Anupamaa: Superb! Bapuji takes a stand for Kavya

To know more about such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Anupamaa Anuj Anupama Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna Sudhanshu Vanraj Shah Kavya Kinjal Bapuji Baa StarPlus TellyChakkar Samar Mukku Choti Anu TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Sat, 04/29/2023 - 11:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Wow! Have a look at the Sneak Peek from the 50th birthday celebration of Maheep Kapoor
MUMBAI: Maheep Kapoor, wife of Sanjay Kapoor has been grabbing the attention with her looks, she has been ruling the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Big Twist! Sai and Satya are married, Virat lashes out at Satya?
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Must Read! Ponniyin Selvan 2 and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan box office collection: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan starrer takes a good start; Salman Khan’s film continues to drop
MUMBAI: Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 starring Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha...
Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh gets injured, gets six stitches on her hand
MUMBAI: Television actress Arti Singh needs no introduction. She has been in this industry for more than a decade and...
Faltu: Laughter! Faltu and Ayaan witness Tanisha working in kitchen
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Vrihi Kodvara to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2 as Atharva and Imlie's daughter
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television We all know that a lot of...
Recent Stories
Sneak Peek
Wow! Have a look at the Sneak Peek from the 50th birthday celebration of Maheep Kapoor
Latest Video
Related Stories
Arti Singh
Shocking! Bigg Boss 13’s Arti Singh gets injured, gets six stitches on her hand
Vrihi Kodvara
EXCLUSIVE! Child actor Vrihi Kodvara to enter Star Plus' Imlie 2 as Atharva and Imlie's daughter
Pathan
HILARIOUS! Pathan fever on the sets of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is making the star cast do THIS
Mansi Sharma
Good News! Choti Sarrdaarni actress Mansi Sharma pregnant with baby No.2
The Kapil Sharma Show
The Kapil Sharma Show: Whoa! Krushna Abhishek charges this unbelievable amount per episode of the show
Akash aka Jitendra Bohara r
Exclusive! Imlie fame Akash aka Jitendra Bohara reveals how he became part of the show and his dream role, check out