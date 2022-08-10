Anupamaa: Major Drama! Maya shocked over Anuj’s outburst, claims he can’t live without his Anupama

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. These days, the track of the show is quite interesting as the narrative is focusing on Anupama and Anuj’s life post marriage as they face challenges together and try to maintain a balance between both the families. The current track is telling the tale about how Anuj has left home and Maya doesn’t intend to let Anuj go. Anupama is devastated.

The drama is about to intensify in one of your favorite shows. Anupama to face a new challenge.

We saw that Anuj left the Kapadia house and is staying with Maya and Choti Anu. He is very disturbed about how he behaved with Anupama and can’t fathom the thought of facing her.

Meanwhile, Anupama got her zeal for life back and teaches dance to young girls. Barkha and Maya plot to keep Anuj and Anupama away and Vanraj and Baa are also pleased with the situation as Anupama is away from Anuj.

All of this does not go unnoticed by Kavya. She is hurt and angry as Vanraj is more concerned about Anupama but knows that Anupama will never accept Vanraj back in her life and that Baa and Vanraj are conveniently making Anuj the villain.

She calls them out on their behaviour. As Kavya confronts Baa and Vanraj, the latter asks her to go back but she stands firm. Here, Bapuji is seen taking a stand for Kavya and stopping Vanraj.

Now in the upcoming track, we will see that Anuj lashes out claiming how much he misses Anupama and he can neither live nor die without Anupama. Pakhi is visiting him and she begs him to do something and soon, Anuj too crashes, thinking about Anupama.

This outburst, will leave Maya shell shocked and she will once again pay witness to the fact that Anuj will always love Anupama.

What do you think of this track?

What happens now?

