'Anupamaa': Nandini wants to reveal her past to everyone

MUMBAI: Anupamaa and Vanraj of Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" are imperfect couple, but it's their imperfection that makes them perfect for each other. And of late the makers of "Anupamaa" have been treating the audience with a lot of AnuRaj moments.

Anupamaa and Vanraj decided to get Samar and Nandini engaged at the resort. They inform everyone about it and Samar and Nandini both agree to it too. In fact, Samar tells them that he will do it only for Anupamaa as her happiness is the only important thing right now.

Meanwhile, Nandini tells Samar that she wants to inform Anupamaa about her past. She feels that the Shahs don't know anything about it and it will be cheating if she doesn't tell them about it. But Samar somehow convinces her that they will tell everyone about it after their engagement.

What has Nandini been hiding from everyone? Will the family still accept her after knowing the truth? To know what happens next keep watching "Anupamaa".

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, "Anupamaa" features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Apurva Agnihotri, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.