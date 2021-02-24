Anupamaa offers peace between her and Vanraj, Kavya shares her evil plan with Rakhi

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi's "Anupamaa" is going strong on the telly with its heart warming and relatable storyline. In the recent episode we saw that the Shah family is in a celebratory mood as it is Vanraj's birthday, but Kavya's changed behaviour is not giving anyone good vibes.

After the puja concluded, we see Vanraj in the room wiping off the smudged tikka when Anupamaa too enters and starts to clean the room unaware of Vanraj's presence. When she saw him, she gave him a white rose saying that its a sign of peace and she wants them to be over the feelings of hatred and love. Vanraj accepted it and also thanked her for being kind to Kavya and letting her be a part of his birthday celebration.

The Shah family is all set for the evening party wearing black and golden outfits. Vanraj cuts the cake and offers it to Baa and Babuji first. When Pakhi insisted on giving it to Anupamaa too, Anupamaa politely refused and gave it to Kavya.

After this we see Rakhi talking to Kavya and asking her the reason for her changed behaviour. Though she took time to show her true intentions, she tells her that she wants to destroy Anupamaa, and also throw everyone out in the family from Vanraj's life.

In the upcoming episode we will see the family dancing to Bollywood songs. Pakhi engages in a conversation with Kavya and tells her that she can't take her father away from her, to which Kavya replies that even her mother was not able to stop and even she won't be able to. Pakhi couldn't take this and throws soft drink at her. How will the family react to Pakhi's behaviour? Will she tell the others about Kavya's plan? And also will Kavya's plan work? To know what happens next keeps watching "Anupamaa".

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, "Anupamaa" features Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.