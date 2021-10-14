Anupamaa: OMG! Are things not fine between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey? Gaurav Khanna REACTS

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is currently one of the most popular television shows. It stars some of the most popular actors including Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, among others.

While the onscreen drama has been entertaining the audience, a few months back there have been rumours that things are not well between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. There were rumours that two groups were formed on the sets. Rupali with Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne, while the other side has Sudhanshu, Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat and Anagha Bhosle. Gaurav Khanna who recently entered the show as Anuj Kapadia spoke about these rumours in an interview with Spotboye. He said that he doesn't think anything is wrong between Rupali and Sudhanshu and these are basically just rumours.

Further, Gaurav Khanna shared that Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Ganguly would be able to address this better because he can't say anything on their behalf. Gaurav said that they all are like a family and there are so many BTS pictures and videos of the team which shows the bond between them is so pure. He also shared that they play cricket, eat food together, have fun on sets and he doesn't feel that way.

The entry of Anuj in Anupamaa's life also helped the show get record-breaking TRPs. Anuj has helped Anupamaa grow and stand strong against Vanraj-Kavya. The introduction of Anuj as Anupamaa's college friend has worked in favour of the makers.

