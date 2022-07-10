Anupamaa: OOPS! Dolly just busted Vanraj's secret

The track of the show is full of high tension drama these days. Dolly just ousted Vanraj. Read on to know more.

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week. 

The drama is about to intensify in one of your favorite shows. Anupamaa is going through a tough time.

We see that Anupamaa is worried about Pari and is determined to bring her back home. Now, Anupamaa reaches the temple to pray and luckily, finds Paritosh and Pari there.

She brings them home and Paritosh will be seen demanding another chance. He wants his family back and wants to be there for Pari.

On the other hand, things between Pakhi and Adhik seem to be getting passionate and they are getting closer by the day.

If reports are to be believed, Pakhi is so madly in love with him, unaware of Adhik’s ulterior motives, that she will decide that she is ready to be intimate with him.

One of the reasons why the show is so successful is because the cast shares great camaraderie off-screen as well.

Sudanshu Pandey aka Vanraj recently took to Instagram and shared a hilarious reel along with on-screen sister Ekta aka Dolly. The duo can be seen re-creating the all time popular Golmaal song with the original plot of the film.

We all know how Vanraj’s moustache is a part of his personality and differentiates him from Sudanshu. We can see Ekta peeling it off and busting his secret just like in the film Golmaal.

Check it out here:

The show is taking interesting turns constantly and is being loved by the audience.

