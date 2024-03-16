Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly receives APPLAUSE for her WHISTLE BLOWING performance

MUMBAI : Anupamaa rules on the television screens.

The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee, produced by Rajan and Deepa Shahi under the auspices of Director's Kut Productions. The show stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Rupali Ganguly. The focus of the track these days, after a long hiatus, Anupama and Anuj met. Anuj still loves Anupama and wants her back in his life at any cost.

(Also Read: Anupamaa: OH NO! Anupama confronts Toshu about the necklace robbery

In the next episodes, Anupama will show off some intriguing turns. With no other option, Paritosh must leave since he knows Anupama will never forgive him.

Anupama gave Paritosh several opportunities, but they were all in vain. When Paritosh asks Vanraj for help, Vanraj gives him money to hide out. Well, the recent performance of Anupamaa was extremely loved by the fans and they called it a whistle blowing act!

Take a look at all what the netizens have to say:

Don’t doubt your worth, say fans

Always say what a performer she is .



Two days Back she made everyone felt terrible for her Devasting state..

Today she Made us whistle for Every dialogue Of the Episode ..



What a paise vasool performance @TheRupali..#Anupamaa #Rupaliganguly pic.twitter.com/TeSSwpmEvp — nidz_mehtz (@nidhimehta06) March 16, 2024

Her whistle blowing performance

no matter what they say or do

don't u dare doubt ur worth#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/X0ICmDv686 —(@eeessoe) March 16,2024

Anupamaa put her foot down

Rupali gives a power packed performance

What a power packed performance

Only the ITV @TheRupali mam could deliver this

She once again proving why she's called a perfectionist & she's here rule ITV

You deserve every recognition mam

My Anu rocked & Vanraj shocked#Anupamaa#RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/LvbT8jl0Qa — Ridz_Rupali Fan (@Ridz_Rupali_Fan) March 16, 2024

Fans are in love with this personality trait of Anupamaa

I love this attitude of Anu



DO NOT MESS WITH ME Mr. SHAH@TheRupali was a fab performance.. kudos love#Anupamaa #RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/OAgpBc60zi — Suma (@Suma_VM) March 16, 2024

How smitten are you with Rupali Ganguly’s performance as Anupamaa? Let us know in the comment section below!

The current track focuses on how Vanraj supports Paritosh Shah in his wrongdoing since he believes he has already lost his only son Samar, and that he cannot lose Paritosh Shah. Vanraj feels much more alone now that Pakhi has also chosen the incorrect path.

Kinjal has made fruitless attempts to find Paritosh.

(Also Read: Anupamaa Spoiler: Yashdeep and Anupama groove to a song together

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and the OTT projects.

