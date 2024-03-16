Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly receives APPLAUSE for her WHISTLE BLOWING performance

Anupama gave Paritosh several opportunities, but they were all in vain. When Paritosh asks Vanraj for help, Vanraj gives him money to hide out. Well, the recent performance of Anupamaa was extremely loved by the fans and they called it a whistle blowing act!
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 14:17
Rupali Ganguly

MUMBAI : Anupamaa rules on the television screens.

The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee, produced by Rajan and Deepa Shahi under the auspices of Director's Kut Productions. The show stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Rupali Ganguly. The focus of the track these days, after a long hiatus, Anupama and Anuj met. Anuj still loves Anupama and wants her back in his life at any cost.

(Also Read: Anupamaa: OH NO! Anupama confronts Toshu about the necklace robbery

In the next episodes, Anupama will show off some intriguing turns. With no other option, Paritosh must leave since he knows Anupama will never forgive him.

Anupama gave Paritosh several opportunities, but they were all in vain. When Paritosh asks Vanraj for help, Vanraj gives him money to hide out. Well, the recent performance of Anupamaa was extremely loved by the fans and they called it a whistle blowing act!

Take a look at all what the netizens have to say:

Don’t doubt your worth, say fans

Her whistle blowing performance

Anupamaa put her foot down

Rupali gives a power packed performance

Fans are in love with this personality trait of Anupamaa

How smitten are you with Rupali Ganguly’s performance as Anupamaa? Let us know in the comment section below!

The current track focuses on how Vanraj supports Paritosh Shah in his wrongdoing since he believes he has already lost his only son Samar, and that he cannot lose Paritosh Shah. Vanraj feels much more alone now that Pakhi has also chosen the incorrect path.

Kinjal has made fruitless attempts to find Paritosh. 

(Also Read: Anupamaa Spoiler: Yashdeep and Anupama groove to a song together

Keep reading this space for more information from the world of television, Hindi movies and  the OTT projects. 
 

Anupamaa Star Jalsha Bengali Sreemoyee Deepa Shahi Rupali Ganguly Director's Kut Productions Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Sudhanshu Pandey Star Plus Vanraj Sudhandshu Pandey
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 03/16/2024 - 14:17

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer trailer ot be out on THIS date
MUMBAI : Upcoming movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has been the talk of the town ever since the movie was in the making,...
Jhanak SPOILER: Arshi attempts to suicide, Anirudh hides her death note
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Vanshaj SPOILER: Esha returns home drunk during the Maha Shivratri pooja
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s upcoming family drama Vanshaj is all set to take its audiences into the grand world of the Mahajans...
Alex Garland’s election-year provocation‘CIVIL WAR” is a fascinating, action-packed war epic, unveiling anear-future America in turmoil
MUMBAI: Alex Garland's latest endeavor seeks to engage audiences worldwide in 2024, a year marked by significant...
Manan Bhardwaj: The New Music Star on the Rise
MUMBAI: Talk about hitting all the right notes! Singer- Composer Manan Bhardwaj is making waves in the music industry,...
Rockstar DSP shares interesting insights on Indian music reaching global heights
MUMBAI: Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP is one of the most renowned music composer we have in India. He rose to fame...
Recent Stories
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan
Bade Miyan Chote Miyan trailer: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer trailer ot be out on THIS date
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Aishwarya Sharma
Bigg Boss 17 contestants Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt’s latest reel proves that they are SKILLED ARTISTS
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
Ghum Hai Kisieky Pyaar Meiin: Savi has her own challenges; Reeva is not needed as a hurdle – Audience Verdict
Kanwar Dhillon
Udne Ki Asha: Kanwar Dhillon’s craze for BIKES is the most trending thing on the internet today
Ayesha
Ayesha Singh heaps praises for her co - actor and friend Yogendra Vikram Singh
Kanwar
Kanwar Dhillon is overwhelmed with a special gesture from his fans, says, 'Are you for real?'
YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fan - Fiction! Fans pick their favorite generation love story between Akshara - Naitik, Naira - Kartik, Akshara - Abhimanyu and Abhira - Armaan