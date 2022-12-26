Anupamaa’s Barkha and Pakhi share a PYAAR and MAAR wala bond, check out

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with another exciting story for you. We know how much you like to read up about the happenings in your favorite shows and here we are, with a little BTS update from Anupamaa. Anupamaa has been ruling the TRP charts for the longest time now and doesn’t plan on slowing down! The track was recently focusing on Pakhi’s trouble with her marriage and Anupama trying to balance her responsibility between her children.

We know that Barkha is not so fond of Pakhi on-screen and doesn’t think too highly of her. However, the story is a little different off-screen.

We came across a post from the sets of the show and we can see Ashlesha Savant and Muskan Bamne sharing a little fun-time.

So, while Barkha and Pakhi are having a takraar on-screen, they seem to share a great bond off-camera!

Meanwhile on Anupamaa, Baa misunderstands Anuj that he doesn't like them staying in the Kapadia house, and so she decides to leave.

Bapuji tells her that they can't go back to the Shah house as some work is going on there. He tells her to not misunderstand Anuj and to consider this as her own house.

On the other hand, Anuj makes Toshu understand that Pari is his daughter and he should know how to handle her, and that if he carries her in his hands, Pari will calm down and exactly what he says happens.

