Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Vaquar Shaikh’s off-screen camaraderie is impossible to miss; Must watch!

Fans are in giggles after Anupamaa star Vaquar Shaikh, also known as Yashdeep, released a funny video with Rupali Ganguly, his on-screen friend. The video does a good job of capturing the actors' off-screen connection while they have fun.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 11:56
Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Actor Vaquar Shaikh of Anupamaa posted a humorous video earlier today in which he can be seen having fun with Rupali Ganguly, the show's lead actress and co-star. Seeing the two enjoying themselves so much together after a long period was rather exciting. Everyone's attention was drawn to the video since it was so compelling.

Also read:Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly opens up about her character and embracing imperfections; Says ‘There was a phase where I was not happy with myself’

Fans are in giggles after Anupamaa star Vaquar Shaikh, also known as Yashdeep, released a funny video with Rupali Ganguly, his on-screen friend. The video does a good job of capturing the actors' off-screen connection while they have fun. For the first time, Vaquar is spotted enjoying himself with Rupali off of the serial set.

In the video shared by the Qubool Hai actor, Rupali is seen enacting the lyrics of the song Aati Kya Khandala from Aamir Khan’s movie Ghulam. While she was showing her moves on the lyrics ‘Jhoomenge firenge nachenge gayenge (We’ll have fun, will roam around together, we’ll dance)’, Vaquar interrupted her in between and asked "lekin kab (but when)?” This short act had such perfect comic timing from both the actors that he made fans burst out in laughter. Before the video concluded Shaikh laughed out loud as it seemed he couldn’t hold it anymore. Along with the video Vaqar captioned it as, "Exploring the comic side of us…magar Kab (But when)?"

Because Yashdeep is Anupamaa's pillar of support in the show, the two of them have a very close relationship. For viewers, seeing two on-screen friends having a good time in a relaxed atmosphere was a great treat.

Embracing the duo’s camaraderie, one of the fans wrote, “My favorite people...My bestest team,” another one commented, “I love these two together. So fresh and clear.” Some of the fans even mentioned how amusing the video was, as one fan expressed, “This is awesome so hilarious,” and the other one wrote, “This is so cute reel @imvaquarshaikh Thank you guys @rupaliganguly it was needed after seeing anu sad in the episode.”

After playing Rashid Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai for a while, Vaquar Shaikh became well-known. In the past, he also had a gray part as the main antagonist Nanku Singh in Vidya. In addition to working on serials, he has contributed to numerous other films, including Sarabjit. The actor is currently spreading his charisma in Anupamaa, one of the most-watched shows on television.

Also read: Anupama Actor Sagar Parekh shares his Jhalak Dikhla Ja experience and says,’ I got an amazing response to my first performance’

For more news and updates on television and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla 

Vaquar Shaikh Sagar Parekh Bigg Boss Rashid Ahmed Khan Qubool Hai Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Anupama Samar Bigg Boss Season 17 Colors Sony TV Jio Cinema dance reality show Manisha Rani Rupali Ganguly Gaurav Khanna TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 04/12/2024 - 11:56

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Vaquar Shaikh’s off-screen camaraderie is impossible to miss; Must watch!
MUMBAI: Actor Vaquar Shaikh of Anupamaa posted a humorous video earlier today in which he can be seen having fun with...
Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma's reunion sparks ‘Katha Ankahee’ season 2 speculation among fans
MUMBAI: The news around the Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma show Katha Ankahee continued during its run-on television....
Anupamaa SPOILER: OMG! Anuj leaves Shruti for Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Anupamaa SPOILER: OMG! Aadhya will act irrational by burning her dress after the function is over
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye SPOILER: Lovely! Bhavani wishes Virat and Amruta to marry as this will guarantee her daughter’s happiness
MUMBAI: Zee TV is here with an impossible love story- Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye, showcasing the journey of Amruta,...
The euphoria for Pushpa 2: The Rule refuses to slow down! It sets the benchmark high by trending at the No.1 position with 106 million views
MUMBAI: Ever since the glimpse of ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has released dropped, the fans and the audiences couldn't stop...
Recent Stories
Pushpa
The euphoria for Pushpa 2: The Rule refuses to slow down! It sets the benchmark high by trending at the No.1 position with 106 million views
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Adnan
Adnan Khan and Aditi Dev Sharma's reunion sparks ‘Katha Ankahee’ season 2 speculation among fans
Mouli Ganguly
Mouli Ganguly on being part of Abhigyan and Mrinal Jha's Janani AI ki Kahani
Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai
Working with Manoj Bajpayee and Prachi Desai is an absolute delight: Vaquar Shaikh
Ansh Bagri
Ansh Bagri: Approach struggles as opportunities for learning and keep moving forward
Angad Hasija
Angad Hasija: It's rewarding to know that people are watching, following, and believing in what I say
Tejasswi Prakash
Tejasswi Prakash’s DIET and FITNESS routine is an inspiration for all foodies