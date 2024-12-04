Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly and Vaquar Shaikh’s off-screen camaraderie is impossible to miss; Must watch!

MUMBAI: Actor Vaquar Shaikh of Anupamaa posted a humorous video earlier today in which he can be seen having fun with Rupali Ganguly, the show's lead actress and co-star. Seeing the two enjoying themselves so much together after a long period was rather exciting. Everyone's attention was drawn to the video since it was so compelling.

Fans are in giggles after Anupamaa star Vaquar Shaikh, also known as Yashdeep, released a funny video with Rupali Ganguly, his on-screen friend. The video does a good job of capturing the actors' off-screen connection while they have fun. For the first time, Vaquar is spotted enjoying himself with Rupali off of the serial set.

In the video shared by the Qubool Hai actor, Rupali is seen enacting the lyrics of the song Aati Kya Khandala from Aamir Khan’s movie Ghulam. While she was showing her moves on the lyrics ‘Jhoomenge firenge nachenge gayenge (We’ll have fun, will roam around together, we’ll dance)’, Vaquar interrupted her in between and asked "lekin kab (but when)?” This short act had such perfect comic timing from both the actors that he made fans burst out in laughter. Before the video concluded Shaikh laughed out loud as it seemed he couldn’t hold it anymore. Along with the video Vaqar captioned it as, "Exploring the comic side of us…magar Kab (But when)?"

Because Yashdeep is Anupamaa's pillar of support in the show, the two of them have a very close relationship. For viewers, seeing two on-screen friends having a good time in a relaxed atmosphere was a great treat.

Embracing the duo’s camaraderie, one of the fans wrote, “My favorite people...My bestest team,” another one commented, “I love these two together. So fresh and clear.” Some of the fans even mentioned how amusing the video was, as one fan expressed, “This is awesome so hilarious,” and the other one wrote, “This is so cute reel @imvaquarshaikh Thank you guys @rupaliganguly it was needed after seeing anu sad in the episode.”

After playing Rashid Ahmed Khan in Qubool Hai for a while, Vaquar Shaikh became well-known. In the past, he also had a gray part as the main antagonist Nanku Singh in Vidya. In addition to working on serials, he has contributed to numerous other films, including Sarabjit. The actor is currently spreading his charisma in Anupamaa, one of the most-watched shows on television.

Credit- Pinkvilla