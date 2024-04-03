Anupamaa: Shruti is the show's most TORTURED character - check Audience Verdict

Anuj has been with Shruti post separating with Anupamaa, and now that he has met her, netizens feel that she is being neglected and tortured.
Anupamaa

MUMBAI : Anupamaa rules on the television screens. The show is performing extremely well. It is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee, produced by Rajan and Deepa Shahi under the auspices of Director's Kut Productions.

The show stars Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Rupali Ganguly.

(Also Read: Anupamaa Spoiler: Vanraj jealous of Anupama's settled life in America

The focus of the track these days, after a long hiatus, Anupamaa and Anuj met. Anuj still loves Anupamaa and wants her back in his life at any cost.  On the other hand, Vanraj is also back in Anupamaaa’s  life but for a different reason.

Anuj has been with Shruti post separation with Anupamaa, and now that he has met her, netizens feel that she is being neglected and tortured.

Check out what the audience has to say:

Nikhil Thakkar shared, “Shruti’s relationship with Anuj went down the road when she got to know that he was practically cheating on her emotionally. Then when she tried to move on, her step daughter forced her to stay with them. She works with Anuj so doesn’t really have an option to go somewhere else. She gets to know about her parents and has only been suffering so much for being a good human being.”

Hetal Shah said, “Both the father and mother are using Shruti for their own benefit. They don’t even consider her as a family member. Anupamaa and Anuj hid things from her and now they want her to react in the way that they want.”

Mansi Krutagkar expressed, “Anupamaa and Anuj both are dealing with their own emotions and situations and soon Shruti is also included. I don’t think Shruti is tortured but emotionally disturbed as she has feelings for Anuj.”

Vrinda Menon mentioned, “Shruti literally lost everything for five years in a matter of five days! She is the most tortured character in the show.”

Supriya Sutar opined, “Shruti has a lot of support options - she works in a job where she doesn't really need to work as her boss gives her a free pass whenever she wants. Anupamaa on the other hand says that she wants to move on but instead keeps going back to the same thing. There is no competition but Shruti is constantly bullied by the stuff she doesn't really have a control on.”

(Also Read: Anupamaa Spoiler: Anuj feels helpless without Anupama

What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below! 

