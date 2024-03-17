Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh commends Rupali Ganguly's performance as Anu; Says ‘The way she enacts it is commendable’

MUMBAI: Anupamaa with its intriguing plot, the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starring program has captured viewers' curiosity. Vaquar Shaikh plays Yashdeep and in addition to him, the show has undoubtedly become more dramatic. Some fans firmly think that Anu and Yashdeep may get married, while others speculate that Yashdeep will always be Anu's genuine friend.

Although the precise plot of the story is unknown, we do know that fans adore seeing Yashdeep and Anu together. Vaquar Shaikh talked exclusively to Bollywood Life about his collaborations with Rupali Ganguly and their lighthearted, humorous banter.

Many people are unaware that Vaquar Shaikh and Rupali Ganguly have previously collaborated. At the time, Rupali believed Vaquar to be hesitant and a little arrogant because he avoided social interactions.

The actor recalled Rupali's initial thoughts on him, saying, “So, Rupali and I have worked together in the past. At that time, we didn't have a lot of conversation. When I met Rupali once again on the sets of Anupamaa, she eventually revealed about her first impression about me. She stated that when she first met me, she thought I am a bit arrogant as I didn't used to talk to anyone on the previous show set. I laughed at it and explained to Rupali that there's nothing like that.”

Since Vaquar spends the most of his scenes with Rupali, he has had a close eye on her performance and has nothing but positive things to say about his co-star. Vaquar said, “It's been more than 3 years of Rupali playing Anupamaa, and you won't believe but she has imbibed all the big and small characteristics of her character in her persona. I mean, the way she enacts it is commendable. Whenever we have an emotional scene where Rupali has to cry a lot, I always say to Rupali, 'Tum kya rote ho?”

Speaking of Anupamaa, Anu will see to it that Toshu pays for his crimes after discovering that it was he who kept the piece of jewelry in her bags.

