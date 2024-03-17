Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh commends Rupali Ganguly's performance as Anu; Says ‘The way she enacts it is commendable’

Some fans firmly think that Anu and Yashdeep may get married, while others speculate that Yashdeep will always be Anu's genuine friend. Although the precise plot of the story is unknown, we do know that fans adore seeing Yashdeep and Anu together.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 21:15
Vaquar

MUMBAI: Anupamaa with its intriguing plot, the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starring program has captured viewers' curiosity. Vaquar Shaikh plays Yashdeep and in addition to him, the show has undoubtedly become more dramatic. Some fans firmly think that Anu and Yashdeep may get married, while others speculate that Yashdeep will always be Anu's genuine friend.

Also read:I try to keep myself updated: Vaquar Shaikh on fashion

Although the precise plot of the story is unknown, we do know that fans adore seeing Yashdeep and Anu together. Vaquar Shaikh talked exclusively to Bollywood Life about his collaborations with Rupali Ganguly and their lighthearted, humorous banter.

Many people are unaware that Vaquar Shaikh and Rupali Ganguly have previously collaborated. At the time, Rupali believed Vaquar to be hesitant and a little arrogant because he avoided social interactions.

The actor recalled Rupali's initial thoughts on him, saying, “So, Rupali and I have worked together in the past. At that time, we didn't have a lot of conversation. When I met Rupali once again on the sets of Anupamaa, she eventually revealed about her first impression about me. She stated that when she first met me, she thought I am a bit arrogant as I didn't used to talk to anyone on the previous show set. I laughed at it and explained to Rupali that there's nothing like that.”

Since Vaquar spends the most of his scenes with Rupali, he has had a close eye on her performance and has nothing but positive things to say about his co-star. Vaquar said, “It's been more than 3 years of Rupali playing Anupamaa, and you won't believe but she has imbibed all the big and small characteristics of her character in her persona. I mean, the way she enacts it is commendable. Whenever we have an emotional scene where Rupali has to cry a lot, I always say to Rupali, 'Tum kya rote ho?”

Speaking of Anupamaa, Anu will see to it that Toshu pays for his crimes after discovering that it was he who kept the piece of jewelry in her bags.

Also read:Meet Vaquar Shaikh: The Charming New Entrant in Deepa Shahi and Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywood Life
 

Anupamaa Rajan Shah Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Nishi Saxena Mehul Nisar Aashish Mehrotra Nidhi Shah Rupali Ganguly Adhik Mehta TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/17/2024 - 21:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
MUMBAI: Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, is known for partying with top Bollywood celebs. The flamboyant social media...
Orry breaks silence on his primary source of income; ‘hey are happy to pay me anywhere between Rs 15 lakh-Rs30 lakh’
MUMBAI : Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has been making headlines for his various appearances at parties and events....
Ravi Kishen reveals he had a strained relationship with his father
MUMBAI :Politician-cum-actor Ravi Kishan has been part of many Bhojpuri as well as Hindi films. He is a well known...
Avneet Kaur's remarkable popularity surpasses several Bollywood A-listers despite appearing in just five films
MUMBAI: Many young performers have advanced to senior parts in both movies and television shows over the past 20 years...
Anupamaa: Vaquar Shaikh commends Rupali Ganguly's performance as Anu; Says ‘The way she enacts it is commendable’
MUMBAI: Anupamaa with its intriguing plot, the Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna-starring program has captured viewers'...
Celina Jaitley hits back at claims of pregnancy before marriage; Says ‘There's nothing wrong'
MUMBAI: Bollywood's most beloved actress is Celina Jaitly. The diva's unmatched beauty, acting prowess, fearless...
Recent Stories
Orry
Orry earns ₹15-20 lakhs by attending weddings, reveals it to be his 'primary source of income'
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Avneet
Avneet Kaur's remarkable popularity surpasses several Bollywood A-listers despite appearing in just five films
Vicky
Vicky Jain responds to fans' desires for his appearance on Shark Tank India; Says ‘Judge ke liye aap…’
Smriti
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi fame Smriti Irani reveals selling beauty products and fondest memories from the show set
Sagar
Anupamaa star Sagar Parekh shares remarkable journey from Rajan Shahi's Show to Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11
Vrushab
Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyay: Shiv Shakti actor Vrushab Khadtale reveals he was body shamed; ‘never gave up’
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivam Khajuria opens up on Armaan- Abhira’s storyline and the show’s success secret; Says ‘The show is still…’