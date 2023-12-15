Anupamaa: Wow! Anupama reaches America and starts working as a waitress, check out the new promo

The show’s fan following has increased many folds and the characters have resonated quite well with the viewers.
Anupamaa

MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. The love for the show has only multiplied over the years. The show’s fan following has increased many folds and the characters have resonated quite well with the viewers.

Star Plus has now released a new promo of the show and it will make you emotional. We see that Anupama has reached the US and unfortunately her luggage gets stolen. Now she has no money to buy food but a waitress feels sorry for her and offers her food while also offering her a job in the restaurant.

What caught everyone’s attention is that one of the customers who calls is none other than her husband Anuj who orders food. But Anupama is unaware and passes the call to her co-worker. There are moments that will make you emotional while also feel happy to see that Anupama has finally settled in the US.

What are your thoughts on the new promo of Anupamaa? Tell us in the comments below.

Watch the new twists and turns in Anupamaa from 21st December at 10:00 PM on Star Plus and Disney+Hotstar.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.   


 

Anupamaa Kavya Hotstar Star Plus Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Spoilers Malvika Samar TellyChakkar
