Anupamaa: WOW! Check out the special connection Sudhanshu Pandey aka Vanraj and Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya share

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been ruling the television screens and is gaining immense love from the audience. Although there may be conflict between Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma on-screen, they are actually close friends. The two performers, who have been portraying Vanraj and Kavya on the television programme Anupama for more than a year, get along well.

Their on-screen chemistry as Vanraj and Kavya has received a lot of praise ever since the daily soap debuted. They share a great rapport off-screen and are really close friends.

The two have even spoken about their friendship in the past saying that they are really good friends and that they understand each other well. Madalsa also keeps playing pranks on Sudhanshu and loves his reactions.

Their journey on screen has been full of ups and downs from having a secret affair to getting married; they have come a long way. They were even on the verge of separating but worked on their marriage. Madalsa aka Kavya started with being a grey character and now she has become a positive character. Sudhanshu aka Vanraj also has had a complete journey of his character.

The two are very active on social media and keep sharing pictures and videos together. They never fail to hop on to a trend and entertain their fans off-screen as well.

Talking about the show, the latest narrative has been about Pakhi and Adhik. Baa falls unconscious with stress as she wouldn’t be able to take the stress and pain of what Pakhi did and everyone would get worried for her.

Adhik exposes Barkha and Ankush where he tells Anuj that his intention at the first was to trap Pakhi in his love and then get married to her so that he could get hold of the Kapadia mansion.

