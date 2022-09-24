Anupamaa: WOW! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya shared a beautiful glimpse from the set; check it out

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on the small screens. The show's TRP has been off the charts ever since the show began. The story and the cast are loved dearly by the audience.

Rupali Ganguli plays the titular role of Anupamaa. The show has been running successfully for two years now.

In the latest episode, we saw Kinjal leaving that Shah house to live with Anupama after Toshu was kicked out of the house for cheating on Kinjal.

One of the reasons the show is so successful is because of the great camaraderie the cast shares. The cast never fails to share bits from the shoot with their fellow cast members.

Recently, Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya, took to Instagram and shared a beautiful glimpse from the set. It was a picture of her, Sudanshu, Tassnim and Nidhi. On-screen, it’s all tears and off-screen, it looks all smiles and laughter.

Check out the glimpse here:

