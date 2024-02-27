Anupamaa's Aashish Mehrotra shares a post on 'realising your value', check it out

MUMBAI:Anupamaa is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show features Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna in the leading roles as Anupamaa and Anuj Kapadia and the audience was smitten with the way they were shown as a couple and how they supported each other. Amidst this developing drama, Toshu is set to make his way to the USA, promising to take the intensity to new heights.

Aashish Mehrotra who plays the role of Toshu on the show has been winning hearts with his performance. The actor has a huge fan following and he keeps sharing anecdotes from his shows as well as his personal life. Ashish has now shared a powerful post. Sharing some stunning pictures of himself, Ashish captioned the post, “When there are too many people pulling you down… it’s time to realise your value!!”

Check out his post here;

Aashish has been part of shows like Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Dahleez, Ishq Mein Marjawan, among others.

