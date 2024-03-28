Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra share snaps from intimate date night; Fans ask ‘Shadi kab fir?’

MUMBAI : The actors of Anupamaa have a friendship that their viewers genuinely adore! The show's actors have frequently provided an example of how well their relationships have been off-screen, whether it's through Rupali Ganguly's closeness with her on-screen kids or other team members getting along. The actresses Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra from Anupamaa once again shared their friendship with their fans on social media.

A few minutes back Aashish Mehrotra shared a few snaps on his Instagram handle with his co-star Nidhi Shah. In the photos, both are all smiles as they pose for the pictures here during their outing. Aashish looks handsome in a formal outfit whereas Nidhi stuns as always in a navy blue dress.

The actor added a 'Paid Partnership' tag to their post which left fans in splits. Sharing these glimpses with their fans and followers, Aashish captioned this post as, "PRIVATE DATE NIGHT IN PUBLIC ……Together we look like?"

Their post generated a hilarious reaction from fans and co-stars. Nidhi Shah replied, "Paid partnership," Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh wrote, "Bro Baki to sab thik hai but paid partnership? Kya Bech rahe ho," Muskan Bamne commented, "Wah wah."

Seeing this post, fans too teased Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra. One fan asked, "Shadi kab fir?" another user commented, "Aap dono bhot ache lagte ho pls shaadi karlo."

In the popular show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Nidhi Shah, and Aashish Mehrotra play opposite roles. Aashish plays Paritosh Shah, while Nidhi plays Kinjal. The two have been a part of the show since its beginning, and both performers are highly praised for their abilities on screen. Anupama's spoiled child Paritosh, also known as Toshu, has a supportive daughter-in-law in Kinjal.

In addition to them, significant parts in Anupamaa are portrayed by Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Rupali Ganguly, and others.

In terms of Anupamaa's current plot, it can be seen that the Shah family went to the US. The separation track between Anupama and Anuj has also gained prominence in the interim. In addition, it is shown how Anupama punishes Toshu for his wrongdoing.

Credit- Pinkvilla

