Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra share snaps from intimate date night; Fans ask ‘Shadi kab fir?’

The show's actors have frequently provided an example of how well their relationships have been off-screen, whether it's through Rupali Ganguly's closeness with her on-screen kids or other team members getting along. The actresses Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra from Anupamaa once again shared their friendship with their fans on social media.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 10:42
Nidhi Shah

MUMBAI : The actors of Anupamaa have a friendship that their viewers genuinely adore! The show's actors have frequently provided an example of how well their relationships have been off-screen, whether it's through Rupali Ganguly's closeness with her on-screen kids or other team members getting along. The actresses Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra from Anupamaa once again shared their friendship with their fans on social media.

Also read: Anupamaa actress Nidhi Shah gives an update on her deteriorating health issue

A few minutes back Aashish Mehrotra shared a few snaps on his Instagram handle with his co-star Nidhi Shah. In the photos, both are all smiles as they pose for the pictures here during their outing. Aashish looks handsome in a formal outfit whereas Nidhi stuns as always in a navy blue dress.

The actor added a 'Paid Partnership' tag to their post which left fans in splits. Sharing these glimpses with their fans and followers, Aashish captioned this post as, "PRIVATE DATE NIGHT IN PUBLIC ……Together we look like?"


 
Their post generated a hilarious reaction from fans and co-stars. Nidhi Shah replied, "Paid partnership," Kunwarr Amarjeet Singh wrote, "Bro Baki to sab thik hai but paid partnership? Kya Bech rahe ho," Muskan Bamne commented, "Wah wah." 

Seeing this post, fans too teased Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra. One fan asked, "Shadi kab fir?" another user commented, "Aap dono bhot ache lagte ho pls shaadi karlo."

In the popular show Anupamaa, starring Rupali Ganguly, Nidhi Shah, and Aashish Mehrotra play opposite roles. Aashish plays Paritosh Shah, while Nidhi plays Kinjal. The two have been a part of the show since its beginning, and both performers are highly praised for their abilities on screen. Anupama's spoiled child Paritosh, also known as Toshu, has a supportive daughter-in-law in Kinjal.

In addition to them, significant parts in Anupamaa are portrayed by Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Nishi Saxena, Rupali Ganguly, and others.

In terms of Anupamaa's current plot, it can be seen that the Shah family went to the US. The separation track between Anupama and Anuj has also gained prominence in the interim. In addition, it is shown how Anupama punishes Toshu for his wrongdoing.

Also read: Uff! Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah looks mesmerizing in a shimmery red saree, check it out

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Pinkvilla
 

Nidhi Shah Aashish Mehrotra Anupamaa Vanraj Dimpy Choti Anu Anuj Barkha Kinjal Paritosh Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Nishi Saxena Rupali Ganguly TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/28/2024 - 10:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Jhanak SPOILER: Aniruddh rushes Jhanak to the hospital; latter declared DEAD?
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh...
Madgaon Express box office day 6: Kunal Kemmu directorial debut is still holding strong
MUMBAI : The Kunal Kemmu directorial Madgaon Express made a lot of buzz and finally hit the theatres. Ritesh Sidhwani...
Anupamaa's Nidhi Shah and Aashish Mehrotra share snaps from intimate date night; Fans ask ‘Shadi kab fir?’
MUMBAI : The actors of Anupamaa have a friendship that their viewers genuinely adore! The show's actors have frequently...
Nawazuddin Siddiqui and wife Aaliya call off divorce after a year-long public dispute; CONFIRMS reconciliation
MUMBAI : Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui appear to have decided to get back together...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: OH NO! Shikha demands separation from Chinmay
MUMBAI : Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Jhanak SPOILER: HEARTBROKEN! Arshi gets angry as Anirudh breaks her trust once again
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Recent Stories
madgaon
Madgaon Express box office day 6: Kunal Kemmu directorial debut is still holding strong
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sehban
Sehban Azim talks about his equation with Reem Shaikh and reveals how her show Ishq Main Gayal could have done wonders
Gurpreet
Actor Gurpreet Singh debuts as a wealthy, sophisticated entrepreneur who heightens tensions on Sony SAB’s Vanshaj
Manish
New Entry: Veteran actor Manish Khanna joins Sony SAB’s ‘Pushpa Impossible’ as lawyer set to go against Jugal
SEHBAN AZMI
Sehban Azim talks about his bond with Shagun Pandey and reveals what went wrong on the sets of Spy Bahu
ANUPAMAA
Anupamaa: Fan - Fiction! Netizens rejoice the arrest of Toshu; say, 'He deserves to be in jail with so many chances given'
Sandeep
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Sandeep Rajora says, ‘Hope Shezhada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe move positively in their careers with a lesson learnt’ - EXCLUSIVE