Anupriya Goenka to be seen in MX Player’s next

MUMBAI: Anupriya Goenka has been part of several projects. She has acted in films like War, Padmaavat, and Tiger Zinda Hai. She has also acted in web-series like The Final Call, Criminal Justice, and Asura. Now, she is all set to star in MX Player’s next.



The MX Player series is yet to be titled. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series is based on the life of a controversial flamboyant Godman. Reportedly, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will play the central role in the series, and Sachin Shroff has also bagged a role in it. Now, according to the latest reports, Anupriya Goenka has joined the cast of the upcoming project. She will play a crucial role in the series.