News

Anupriya Goenka to be seen in MX Player’s next

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Oct 2019 03:27 PM

MUMBAI: Anupriya Goenka has been part of several projects. She has acted in films like War, Padmaavat, and Tiger Zinda Hai. She has also acted in web-series like The Final Call, Criminal Justice, and Asura. Now, she is all set to star in MX Player’s next. 

The MX Player series is yet to be titled. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series is based on the life of a controversial flamboyant Godman. Reportedly, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol will play the central role in the series, and Sachin Shroff has also bagged a role in it. Now, according to the latest reports, Anupriya Goenka has joined the cast of the upcoming project. She will play a crucial role in the series.

Tags > Anupriya Goenka, MX Player, war, Padmaavat, Tiger Zinda Hai, The Final Call, Criminal Justice, Asura, Prakash Jha, Bobby Deol, Sachin Shroff, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebrities galore at a special screening of...

Celebrities galore at a special screening of Disney movie Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Akhlaque Khan
Akhlaque Khan
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Krrip Kapur Suri
Krrip Kapur Suri
Anubhav Shrivastav
Anubhav Shrivastav
Tina Desai
Tina Desai
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Arya Babbar
Arya Babbar

past seven days