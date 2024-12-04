Anuraadha Tewari: It is unpardonable to go into old age not having taken care of your health

MUMBAI: Anuraadha Tewari who wrote the Story and Screenplay for movies like Fashion, Heroine, and Jail, says that while ageing is natural, one must be prepared. She adds that after a certain age, you need to be aware of what your body can do, and cannot do.

“Aging is inevitable, and you know that is the truth for anyone and everybody. So, I think the topmost priority, when a certain age hits you, is to really focus on your health. I think it is unpardonable to go into old age without taking care of your health because either you're going to be a problem to yourself or a burden on somebody else. And that's not fair, so take charge of yourself while you can so that you know aging and actual old age is sort of taken much better care of. Of course, the rest is in God's hands and that's different. As far as I'm concerned about aging, I cannot tell you the joy I have been feeling in actually aging,” she says.

She says that it's important to understand what will keep you healthy at this point in your life, and do that. “Of course, there are some things which you must do that are age-appropriate. No matter how young your heart is, and how fit your mind is, your body will tell you that you are at a certain age. So please respect that,” she says.