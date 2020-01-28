Anurag and Guneet to spend quality time in Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Mere Dad Ki Dulhan is now gearing up for some exciting episodes.

As seen so far, the audience is loving the cute father-daughter relationship shared by Niya (Anjali Tatrari) and Amber (Varun Badola). The current track revolves around Amber trying to move on in his life by chatting with someone on a dating app who is none other than Guneet (Shweta Tiwari).

In the previous episode, Amber’s date wasn’t successful which has left him heartbroken.

we recently reported that Niya will try best to cheer up Amber by arranging an antakshari competition. She will also call several ladies from the dating app so that Amber may like someone amongst them. Now, Dr. Anurag will come home to meet Guneet and spend quality time with her.

Keep reading this space for more information.