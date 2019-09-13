News

Anurag and Tanya to get MARRIED in Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 11:44 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Kasautii Zindagii Kay is heading towards high-point drama.

As seen, Anurag is heads over heels in love with Prerna, while the latter, who has married Mr. Bajaj, now wants to move on in life. She has time and again told Anurag to forget her, but the man holds his hopes high.
 
Anurag is currently hospitalized. Sharda has been trying to separate Prerna and Mr. Bajaj so that her daughter Tanvi can get married to the business tycoon but in vain. She will devise a new strategy soon. According to the storyline, she will now convince Tanya to propose to Anurag once he gains consciousness.
 
Stat tuned to this space for more updates.
Tags > Anurag, Tanya, Star Plus, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, spoiler, Spoiler Alert, Update, written update, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta...

It's party time for the team of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Aamir Dalvi
Aamir Dalvi
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Gaurav Chopra
Gaurav Chopra
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Vahbiz Dorabjee
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Richa Chadda
Richa Chadda
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Shiraz Hussain
Shiraz Hussain
Itishree Singh
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik

past seven days