Anurag Dobhal and Mannara Chopra take a dig at Munawar Faruqui

MUMBAI: Anurag Dobhal and Mannara Chopra rose to fame with their stint in Bigg Boss Season 17 and the audience loved the way they played the game.

Anurag was voted out by the contestants of the show and he was evicted from the game after almost three months in the house, on the other hand Mananra Chopra was the second runner up of the show.

In the show Anurag always complained to Bigg Boss for being biased and when he came out and gave interviews he said that how the makers tortured him and his experiences wasn't that good.

On the other hand, Mannara got a lot of fame and she thanked the show and the makers of the show for everything and why not somewhere Bigg Boss was biased to her since the beginning of the show, she mainly made headlines for friendship with Munawar and her enmity with Ankita.

Recently, Anurag along with his girlfriend Ritika had gone to meet Mannara Chopra and the actress was so happy to meet Anurag post the show.

We came across a video where Anurag will ask Mannara to make tea and that's when she tells him that she knows the qunatity he has and the tea she makes won't be sufficient for him.

Anurag told that he doesn't change his stance and doesn't have a dual standard where he took an indirect dig at Munawar.

Well, it seems like the show is over but the enmity between the contestants still exists and it doesn't seem to end anytime soon.

