Anurag Dobhal open challenge to Munawar Faruqui for a boxing match

Anurag and Muanwar both rose to fame with their stint in the Bigg Boss Season 17 house. Since day one the two never got along with each other and were at loggerheads and post the show is over, the fight still continues.
Munawar

MUMBAI: Anurag Dobhal is a famous YouTuber known by the name UK07. He makes content by going bike riding and roams many places.

He has a massive fan following and his troupe is called #BroSena.

Whenever he uploads any videos on YouTube the views within no time shoot up and reach a million.

He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where he made headlines for his differences with Salman Khan where he accused him of making fun of his fans for which Salman had completely boycotted him in the game.

On the other hand, Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 17 by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.

He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and the trophy back home along with a new car.

Since the beginning of the show the ace comedian was playing the game in the most dignified manner which connected to the audience and he was also Bigg Boss favorite and many times Bigg Boss was biased to him.

The audience liked the way he conducted himself when it came to Ayesha Khan’s case.

But since the show began both Munawar and Anurag never got along with each other and they were always at loggerheads and even after the show is over the fight still continues and both at times through social media take a dig at each other.

Now once again Elvish is making headlines for the wrong reasons, and that’s when Anurag came in support of him and gave an open challenge to Munawar.

Where he said “Many of the users are tagging me in Munawar’s post but I am directly tagging you and telling you that if you have guts then come in with me for a match of boxing and stop trolling and being a fake gangster on social media and come for the match and then I will show you what the “System” is like”

Well, seems like Anurag and Munawar’s cold war isn’t going to end anytime soon.

Who are you supporting in this fight with Anurag and Muanwar?

Let us know in the comments section below.

