Anurag Dobhal takes a dig at Munawar Faruqui says "He uses girls and religion to do stand up comedy"

MUMBAI: Anurag Dobhal is a famous YouTuber known by the name UK07. He makes content by going bike riding and roams many places.

He has a massive fan following and his troupe is called #BroSena.

Whenever he uploads any videos on YouTube the views within no time shoot up and reach a million.

He was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss Season 17 where he made headlines for his differences with Salman Khan where he accused him of making fun of his fans for which Salman had completely boycotted him in the game.

On the other hand, Munawar Faruqui has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss Season 17 by receiving the maximum votes from the audience.

He took away Rs. 50 Lakhs home as the winning amount and the trophy back home along with a new car.

Since the beginning of the show the ace comedian was playing the game in the most dignified manner which connected to the audience and he was also Bigg Boss favorite and many times Bigg Boss was biased to him.

The one thing that the audience and fans like about Munawar was that when Ayesha entered the show she brought out a lot of personal details of the ace comedian. He handled it with a lot of dignity and didn’t snap back at her which worked in his favour.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Munawar Faruqui cuts the cake in the presence of close friend BiggBoss Season 16 winnrer MC Stan; fans come out on streets at Dongri to celebrate the win

The moment he won the show his fans came on the street of “Dongri” in Mumbai the place where he resides and they all were celebrating his victory as he would be having a grand welcome when he goes back home.

Recently, Munawar had taken a dig on Aditya Narayan for his behavior during a live show where he threw a fan's phone and received a lot of flak for it.

At that time Munawar had taken a dig at the singer where he said "Papa kehte hain, badnaam karega! Beta humare aise kaand karegea”

Now Anurag took on to social media and took a dig at Munawar where he said " Papa kehte hain, naam karega, lekin beta dharam aur two timming ke naam par stand up comedy aur ladkiyo ko badnam karega"

Opps! That's definitely a dig at the Bigg Boss winner and even on the show both the YouTuber didn't get along with each other and seems like post the show is over also they aren't, but both have a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ :Bigg Boss Season 17 : Wow! Munawar Faruqui cuts the cake in the presence of close friend BiggBoss Season 16 winnrer MC Stan; fans come out on streets at Dongri to celebrate the win